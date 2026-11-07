PAY FOR PLAY Trumpworld Leak Exposes MAGA Darling’s Stunning Grift Laura Loomer is accused of pocketing $60,000 to make posts on social media. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Trump ally Laura Loomer has been accused of accepting cash to post political content on social media without disclosing she was getting paid for her statements.

She was paid $60,000 to post political messages on her social media channel since May of last year, according to a Washington Post investigation.

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Alex Bruesewitz, an adviser to Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, and three other unnamed sources alleged undisclosed payments made to Loomer for the posts.

Two said they paid Loomer directly to post on her X account, where she has 1.9 million followers, and a third said they oversaw clients who paid Loomer for the service.

Laura Loomer has strongly advocated for Trump’s war in Iran and generally supports the president in anything that he does. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The Post cited financial records showing four payments totaling $60,000 made to Loomer’s King Breaker Media company. Two of the newspaper’s sources said the payments were for political messages posted on social media.

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The report sheds light on the murky world of online “pay to play” arrangements in online political messaging.

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Bruesewitz said he paid Loomer through his consulting firm, X Strategies, and that he decided to speak out because he believed the practice had gone too far.

Loomer, in a statement to the Post, described her work as journalism and activism and denied that she was paid to post on social media. She said Bruesewitz had paid her for research material.

Laura Loomer has used a spicy insult against Tucker Carlson. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Soon after the publication of the Post’s report, Loomer posted a lengthy statement on X offering her services in “public affairs and opposition research.”

“Thank you to the Washington Post for promoting my public affairs company and my opposition research firm today in an effort to demonize me for… *checks notes* being effective,” she wrote, before adding that “people want to plant stories about me ahead of 2028 because many view me as a threat.”

“Whether you are a business owner, a candidate for office, a lawyer, a donor or even just a private citizen, information is your gateway to success in a modern world. Loomered Strategies is available to assist you with your opposition research needs, whether it be research into a prospective political opponent, a competitor, a business, or someone who you really just need and want more information about for whatever reason that may be,” she wrote.

Two other sources told the Post she charged between $3,000 and $5,000 for an X post. Loomer denied she had a fixed rate for consulting work, and denied taking payments to post on social media.

The Daily Beast has contacted Loomer for comment.

Loomer is a powerful online Trump ally whose incendiary anti-Islam and conspiracist posts have long attracted controversy. She’s provided advice to Trump during his second term in office, and he reportedly fired several national security officials in 2025 after she told him they were insufficiently loyal and attacked them on X.

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In recent months, she’s targeted MAGA figures including Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens in online diatribes over their criticism of Trump’s foreign policy.

She’s faced bans from Facebook and Twitter over her posts, but was reinstated on Twitter when it was bought by Elon Musk and rebranded as X.

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