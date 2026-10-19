RUSSIAN TO JUDGMENT Trump Goon Desperately Tries to Spin Shock Sweetheart Deal for Putin The top official was attempting to put a gloss on a controversial Kremlin energy deal.

Donald Trump’s energy secretary has denied that the president’s sweetheart deal with Vladimir Putin is a betrayal of the people of Ukraine.

Chris Wright told Fox News that the president’s shocking arrangement with Russia, which permits Moscow to export millions of tons of diesel, has been “misunderstood”.

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Trump and Putin at last year’s summit in Alaska. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

It comes as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky decried the deal as “a historic mistake and a big tragedy,” warning that “if the United States will take the side of Russia, of course we will not prevail.”

Appearing on the network’s Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy, Wright made the claim as he scrambled to reassure viewers about soaring gasoline and diesel costs.

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Pushed on how Ukrainians might process the agreement, he said: “Our hearts are with them. I meet with Ukrainian officials all the time, and we are doing everything we can with technology to help protect their infrastructure, parts and repairs for it and LNG [Liquefied Natural Gas] supplies from the United States into Ukraine.”

“These actions by President Trump are just being misunderstood,” Wright added.

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And he was quick to defend the administration’s attitude toward Russia, which has been widely criticized for having softened as a result of the Oct. 9 agreement.

Wright said: “We are not helping the Russians. They don’t export any diesel today, they get $0 for doing that. We are saying if they change behavior and if they can and do export diesel we will allow it to flow to the global markets.”

Energy Secretary Chris Wright attempted to spin surging gas prices. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

He insisted that “diesel prices, gasoline prices a few months from now will be meaningfully lower than they are today.”

And he claimed that the timing of the deal was a coincidence, saying: “President Trump has taken actions because of the threat from Iran. He is not focused on the election, obviously. But you’ll start to see energy prices continue to go down.”

Donald Trump posts about Russia on Truth Social. Donald Trump/Truth Social.

He then pivoted to the administration’s foreign policy record, declaring: “But this president is not going to hand his successor a nuclear-armed Iran. I couldn’t be more proud of that action.”

The energy chief’s prime-time appearance was part of a broader damage-control campaign.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, the president called his decision “a very simple one,” claiming: “I am in the process of negotiating Peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and don’t want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table”.

He added: “Great progress is being made, and that includes current hostage negotiations! Signing that document at this time will do that, and I can sign it later, or any time that I want!”

During a separate appearance on ABC’s This Week, Wright doubled down, characterizing the agreement as “a carrot to try to end a war,” and promising “it’s not an economic lifeline for Russia.”

Pressured on why a carrot was suitable, he insisted: “President Trump isn’t going to just throw up his arms and say, ‘Well, I guess we can never stop it.’ Clearly, it’s a tricky problem.” He maintained that primary sanctions remain active and that Moscow must scale back its war effort or strike a deal with Kyiv to reap benefits.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that America pulling support for his country will have dire consequences for his people. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The public defense comes after the 80-year-old president signed an executive order waiving new sanctions and tariffs on Russia just two days before they were set to take effect.

The underlying bill, championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham before his sudden death in July, passed Congress last month under the former Russia hawk’s name. The executive order follows earlier moves allowing Russian diesel exports to lower pump prices averaging nearly $4.30 per gallon, with the midterm vote just two weeks away.

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