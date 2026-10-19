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TO RUSSIA WITH LOVE

Unhinged Trump Makes Shock Confession Over Sweetheart Deal With Putin

The “peace” president has unveiled his new motivation.

President Donald Trump waves after speaking at a campaign rally to support Republican House of Representatives candidate Ed Gallrein and Senate candidate Andy Barr, at Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky, October 17, 2026.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

By Cameron Adams

President Donald Trump has confessed that his sweetheart deal with Vladimir Putin is part of a plan to keep the Russian leader happy.

Trump, 80, waived sanctions and tariffs on Russia as part of an executive order he signed on Friday, just two days before they were due to take effect. Trump’s friend, MAGA Senator Lindsey Graham, lobbied for the bill before he died in July. When Congress passed it last month, it was named after the late Russia hawk.

The shock order followed Trump allowing Russia to export diesel to the U.S. earlier this month in a move to drop fuel prices ahead of the midterm elections, as his war with Iran continues to impact energy prices. Gas prices are sitting at a national average of just under $4.30 per gallon with the midterm elections weeks away.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026.

U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed a motivation behind his deal with Russia.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump called his decision on lifting sanctions on Russia “a very simple one.”

“I am in the process of negotiating Peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and don’t want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table,” he wrote of the war, which began in 2014, before escalating with Russia’s full-scale military invasion into Ukraine in February 2022.

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, US, August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
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He added, “Great progress is being made, and that includes current hostage negotiations! Signing that document at this time will do that, and I can sign it later, or any time that I want!”

Trump also claimed in his post that Russia is not helping Iran in their war with the U.S. “compared to what they could be doing, and I want to keep it that way, and will, unless stupid people get in the way.”

Donald Trump posts about Russia on Truth Social.

Donald Trump posts about Russia on Truth Social.

Donald Trump/Truth Social.

He also blamed Ukrainian President Trump Volodymyr Zelensky for using diesel refineries in Russia “as a target, knowing that these attacks are seriously hurting the world diesel markets, including those in the United States.”

He added, “Farmers, ranchers, and businesses of all kinds are suffering greatly from this, but Russia is, nevertheless, sending, at a low price, millions of barrels of diesel to the World.”

US President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally to support Republican House of Representatives candidate Ed Gallrein and Senate candidate Andy Barr, at Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky, US, October 17, 2026.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
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Trump also claimed his Ukrainian counterpart “doesn’t want to end this war, and probably never did.”

The senior president’s post ended “I WANT THIS WAR END!,” presumably forgetting the word “to.”

President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, US, August 15, 2025.

President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2025.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

During an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Zelensky said America formally siding with Putin would be a “historic mistake.”

He added that America pulling support will have dire consequences for his country.

US President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally to support Republican House of Representatives candidate Ed Gallrein and Senate candidate Andy Barr, at Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky, US, October 17, 2026.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
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“It’s all about losses... it’s about our people,” Zelensky said. “If United States will support Putin, it’s unbelievable... it’s historic mistake and big tragedy.”

He said Ukraine needs to be pragmatic, adding, “If the United States will take the side of Russia, of course we will not prevail.”

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Energy Secretary Chris Wright told CNN’s State of the Union that the Trump administration is putting pressure on Russia, not Ukraine, with the energy deal.

“Russia does not have diesel to export,” Wright told host Dana Bash. “The only way they can get additional diesel to export is if they turn down the conflict with Ukraine. They have to either get an energy ceasefire, they have to either end the war or they have to reduce their war efforts so they have additional diesel to export. This is not a going soft on Russia, this is an incentive to end the war.”

Wright also claimed Trump is looking for a “different way” to find peace.

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“This is quite innovative, actually. What does the world need most of all for energy right now? Diesel. What is Russia not able to supply right now? Diesel. This is a motivation for Russia to figure out how they can actually export some diesel.”

Three Republican senators called for Trump to “immediately reverse” his diesel importation last week, which had been in place since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

After Trump signed his executive order, Texas Republican John Cornyn posted on X, “Lindsey would be appalled.” He added on Saturday on X: “Helping Putin in Ukraine is reckless. He would not stop with Ukraine and our NATO allies would be next.”

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Darline Graham, the late senator’s sister who Trump has backed in South Carolina, took a calmer response than Cornyn.

“Personally, I would choose to put the pressure on Russia to end the war and get gas prices down,” Graham said at a midterm campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday. “Because I don’t trust Putin, and I don’t trust Russia.”

The White House referred the Daily Beast to Trump’s Truth Social post when asked for comment.

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Cameron Adams
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