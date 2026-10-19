SHOCK AND LAW Trump Goons’ Scramble Ahead of Looming Humiliation Is Revealed Concerned members of the administration are already making calls. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

Fearful members of Donald Trump’s administration are already scrambling to lock in personal lawyers in the fear that victorious Democrats could launch investigations after the midterms, a new report has claimed.

With the critical elections looming, Democrats lead Republicans by 8 percentage points in their congressional vote choices, 52 percent to 44 percent, according to an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll.

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The poll, conducted Oct. 9-13, also found around seven in 10 Americans say gas is unaffordable and that the country is headed in the wrong direction.

President Donald Trump's administration are heading for the lawyers. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

With damning polling figures, a new Wall Street Journal investigation found that an influx of Trump administration staffers are contacting law firms seeking legal advice ahead of Democrats taking control of one or both chambers of Congress after the November midterms.

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If the Democratic Party wins the House of Representatives, the Senate, or both, the government could face a series of investigations, with Trump claiming earlier this month at the White House that he had heard three unnamed Democrats say they planned to impeach him, but none of them could list grounds for impeachment.

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Lawyers who spoke to the Journal reported the concerns cover everything from Trump’s attempt to renovate, or demolish, the Kennedy Center, matters related to the Trump family including payments made to fund Donald Trump Jr.’s controversial wedding and alleged pay-to-play pardons for Trump allies.

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Administration officials could be liable to personal legal, reputational, and financial risks if they find themselves dragged into inquiries that are out of their control, the Journal notes.

Senior officials from the White House, including the Counsel’s Office, have already been conducting meetings to prepare a response for congressional investigations and how to handle congressional subpoenas, current and former officials told the Journal.

“The calls started sporadically in June and have picked up in frequency since then,” Judd Stone, co-founder of Stone Hilton, an Austin-based law firm told the publication. The company was founded by alumni of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office.

President Donald Trump has dire polling figures. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Stone noted that while the Justice Department will defend Trump’s administration against potential lawsuits, some Cabinet-level officials and agency chiefs are seeking advice on whether having their own personal lawyer could work to their benefit.

With one single law firm unlikely to be able to represent multiple staffers at the same time, some senior officials are rushing to secure their preferred lawyer before someone else, the Journal said, citing a prominent lawyer familiar with the situation.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's luxury wedding caused controversy. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

It is not only Trump administration staffers fearing blowback, but Fortune 500 companies and startups that have been linked to the MAGA movement as well. Trump has openly called for companies to donate to vanity projects such as his huge White House ballroom, while questions have been raised over his family’s crypto and AI investments.

“If they have been supportive of this administration, they know there is a possibility that there is a target on their back,” Steve Roberts, a partner at conservative-friendly law firm Lex Politica told the publication.

Any investigations could not only derail the remaining two years of Trump’s presidency and impact policies he is desperate to push through, but may lead to personal legal liability and costs.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia has a Trump hitlist. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

California Democrat Robert Garcia told the Atlantic this month he has kept a “running list of the most corrupt things that the Trump family has done,” which the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform could investigate.

“There’s a lot of ideas and possible investigations on there,” Garcia said.

Key areas of possible investigation, according to the Atlantic, including Trump family corruption, Trump’s war on Iran, his myriad of Washington construction projects, Venezuelan oil contracts, and immigration enforcement.

“Every single committee we have needs to be extremely aggressive in their areas of jurisdiction,” Phoenix Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona told the Atlantic. “People want to see investigations, prosecutions. They want to see people in jail.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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