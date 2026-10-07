Trump Goons’ Secret Plot to Infiltrate Voter Groups Exposed

Donald Trump’s goons have plotted to infiltrate non-government organizations as part of an election fraud investigation.

MAGA has long had a bee in its bonnet about alleged voter fraud, claiming that non-citizen ballots have skewed elections and benefited Democrats despite a lack of corroborating evidence.

The revelation comes from Department of Homeland Security documents first seen by The New York Times, provided by legal advocacy organization Democracy Forward.

Markwayne Mullin's Department of Homeland Security is behind the plot. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

They showed that DHS considered deploying undercover agents and, upon finding that organizations were recruiting non-citizen voters, authorizing the agents to “disrupt activities.”

The documents state that if the plans moved forward, discoveries from the undercover operations could be used to “dismantle illicit facilitation networks” and provide evidence for criminal proceedings.

The documents state that the department was considering the “possible deployment of undercover agents, to support investigative efforts in the field.”

It added that undercover assets could also be used to “trace financial backing and support structures.”

Little evidence suggests there is widespread voter fraud. MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

The Times reported that Homeland Security officials have looked into more than 150 organizations. The investigation would see any non-citizens found to have voted prosecuted and deported. It is understood to have focused particularly on New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The documents were first issued in June as part of an update on DHS’s broader “election integrity investigations,” the newspaper reports.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in July that his department identified 250,000 names on voter rolls in Nevada, California, New Jersey and Pennsylvania that it believed to be non-citizens.

Voter fraud has long been a MAGA bugbear. Mike Segar/REUTERS

MAGA and the administration’s panic about non-citizen voting come as Republicans face an uphill battle in the midterms on Nov. 3.

The elections are expected to serve as a referendum on Trump, whose popularity has slumped and whose approval ratings have slid into the low 30s.

The elections pose an existential threat to Trump’s presidency, whose power would be greatly reduced if he lost either the House or Senate—or both.

If the GOP loses come the fall, the chances of Trump successfully implementing his agenda drop off a cliff.

In a statement to the newspaper, DHS said it was committed to “actively rooting out and investigating election fraud wherever it can be found.”

It also said it was focused on “ensuring that American citizens and only American citizens are electing American leaders.”

“Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: We will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences—including criminal charges and deportation,” the department said.