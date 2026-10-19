 Skip to main content
COLD COMFORT

Trump Gushes Over Ice Maiden as Firing Rumors Swirl

The effusive praise comes days after a report that Trump was shopping around for potential replacements.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles during a Bilateral Lunch with US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Thursday April 24, 2025.

The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

By Reagin von Lehe

President Donald Trump gushed about his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, days after reports emerged that he was sounding out potential replacements.

Speaking Monday at a Rose Garden ceremony on women’s health, Trump called his chief of staff a “tremendous fighter” following her treatment for breast cancer.

“I don’t know if Susie wants this brought up,” he began. “But as many of you know, Susie recently won her battle against a very tough opponent, breast cancer. It wasn’t easy… and she got through it, and she’s tough. She’s a tremendous fighter.”

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order on women's health, spearheaded by first lady Melania Trump, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 19, 2026.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump shouted-out his chief of staff as he signed an executive order on Monday.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Wiles, 69, who is known as the “Ice Maiden,” continued working during treatment after her diagnosis was announced in March. She said she was cancer-free in September.

The effusive praise came days after POLITICO Playbook reported that Trump had been calling friends to discuss possible replacements, including deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, special envoy Steve Witkoff, housing chief Bill Pulte, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and New York Yankees president Randy Levine.

Play Video

Miller in particular has sparked fear among Trump critics, with former White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews calling his potential promotion a ‘terrifying prospect’ and describing him as ‘bats--t crazy.’

The speculation comes amid reports of Trump’s growing frustration with his weak poll numbers ahead of the midterms.

Trump denied the report, saying Wiles had his “COMPLETE confidence.” On Friday, he told reporters there was “zero chance” he would replace her.

At the ceremony, the Nobel-hungry president also couldn’t resist claiming some credit for Wiles’ recovery, saying, “We went through it, we got her through it.”

Susie Wiles
INSIDE JOB?

Trump Ice Maiden Tied to ‘Sanctioned Hit’ on Katie Zacharia

Sarah-Jane Collins

Joined by first lady Melania Trump, the president signed an executive order titled “Advancing Women’s Health to Improve Outcomes in All Phases of Life.” It aims to create a women’s health division at the National Institutes of Health and a White House Women’s Health Task Force, co-chaired by Wiles and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (L) listens to US President Donald Trump speaking during a campaign rally at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee on October 10, 2026. Trump is campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm election.
ICE ICE BABY

Insider Spills on ‘Terrifying’ Ice Maiden Replacement Rumor

Briana Charles

The rollout comes despite the administration’s efforts to cut NIH funding and shrink the federal healthcare workforce, and the order includes no specific funding goals.

Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, who leads NYU Law’s Birnbaum Women’s Leadership Center, told USA Today that Trump’s record on abortion rights, healthcare cuts, and scientific research was “at odds with” the initiative’s promises.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Reagin von Lehe
Reagin von LeheBreaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW