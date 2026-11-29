Marjorie Taylor Greene has a chilling theory that Trump may be planning for sabotage.

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Trump’s former MAGA ally Marjorie Taylor Greene has predicted that the president may be hoping to see the United States’ stability collapse in 2027.

“I think he would really like to see the economy collapse and the stock market to crash, and he wants that to happen in January when the Democrats take power. And he wants to be able to blame the Democrats,” Greene, 52, said during a YouTube livestream Saturday.

The former Georgia congresswoman—who resigned in January—pointed toward Trump’s defeatist Truth Social posts following the midterms, in which he suggested that the Democrats had tanked the economy in a matter of days.

Marjorie Taylor Greene said that Trump may be hoping for an economic collapse in January so that he can blame the Democrats' fresh power. YouTube/MarjorieTaylorGreene

“He even posted on social media—he was talking about the stock market going down and he said, ‘this is what you voted for,’” she noted.

Greene then recalled Trump’s first term, when she was one of his most outspoken supporters.

She claimed Trump was pleased when Democrats were linked to Black Lives Matter protests and unrest blamed on antifa. She recalled Trump saying, “This is good for me. It makes me look good.”

“It’s that type of mindset that is so incredibly dangerous,” Greene said.

The former congresswoman claimed that Trump was overjoyed to use chaos as a tool to make him 'look good' during his first term. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

“That if we go into 2027 and the Democrats have taken power and the House and the Senate, and he can watch the stock market crash or he can watch the Iran war start happening, gas and diesel prices go up again, inflation starts rising, he would love nothing more than to say, ‘See, America, this is what you voted for. It’s the Democrats’ fault.’”

According to Greene, however—who broke with Trump predominantly over the as-yet-unreleased Epstein Files—Trump shouldn’t get away with courting chaos in order to smear others.

“Well, guess what? It’s actually his fault, because he’s the president. He’s the president for two more years, so he can’t really blame the Democrats for everything because he is in the White House,” she said.

While Greene predicted that Trump wanted to point the finger at Democrats, she stated that he still holds blame for any failings as president. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“Here’s the situation. The Democrats may control the House and the Senate, but they can’t do everything because he is the president and he is in charge of the executive branch... he’s in charge of every single part of the government, so that’s on him.”

Trump has already blamed Democrats’ midterm gains for Americans’ financial strain and suggested things will get worse in January.