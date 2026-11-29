Trump’s Political Heirs Ripped as ‘Not MAGA’ in Fresh Civil War
Two 2028 contenders aren’t made exactly in Trump’s image.
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Since Donald Trump stormed back into the White House almost two years ago, his party has debated whether to choose his vice president or his secretary of state as his successor for the MAGA base.
Now, some prominent Republican fixtures aren’t sure either of them fit the bill.
In interviews with The New York Times published on Sunday, JD Vance and Marco Rubio were both branded “not MAGA” by Republican leaders—at a time when speculation over their potential 2028 presidential bids has never been higher.
“[Vance] isn’t even MAGA,” Rep. Don Bacon, a moderate Republican, told the Times during a discussion about the MAGA movement’s successor.
The Nebraska congressman pinned the right-wing’s crushing midterm losses on Trump, 80, citing his unpopular war on Iran and Vance’s reported objection to the war before Trump launched it in February.
Bacon, who is not running for re-election, had a more glowing review of Rubio, 55, whom he told the Times has a “foot on MAGA and a foot on Reagan.”
But not everyone is in agreement.
Steve Bannon, a former White House chief strategist and a longtime fixture of the far-right, slammed the former Florida senator as “even close to being MAGA” in an interview with the Times.
It’s difficult to identify what, exactly, makes or breaks a candidate in the eyes of the MAGA base. In recent years, “MAGA” has been synonymous with an “America-first” mentality in the right wing. But Trump’s second term has been largely defined by his role in foreign affairs, whether it be his fixation on Greenland, his tariff wars, his ousting of leader Nicolás Maduro, and his months-long war on Iran.
The vice president said as much himself in an X post following the GOP’s crushing middterm losses, telling the president’s former and current supporters: “To the people who are just as p---ed at the results, you should be.”
“The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone,” the former Ohio senator, 42, wrote of the war.
In a lengthy X post, Vance said he heard from trusted pollsters that 2024 Trump supporters largely turned their backs on the administration over the president’s war on Iran, cost of living, a lack of “America First” policies and the U.S.’s relationship to Israel—policies on which the vice president holds starkly different views than Trump.
“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,” he continued, saying, “Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.”
While the president reportedly was frustrated with Vance’s critiques, Rubio, who has supported the war for national security reasons, offers a glimmer of the age of neoconservatism before MAGA.
Either way, neither point is made completely in the image of Trump.
Neither man has officially announce themselves as 2028 contenders. But according to Reuters, some 45 percent of Republican voters polled this month said Rubio would be an “excellent” candidate—two points ahead of Vance.
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