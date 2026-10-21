DOWNWARD DON Trump Hits Rock Bottom as His Own Party Sours on Him The president is in trouble. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level yet, just two weeks before the midterm elections, as his own party turns against him.

A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS puts Trump’s overall approval rating at 32 percent—seven points below where it stood before the 2018 midterms.

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Only 13 percent of Americans now strongly approve of his presidency, a 17-point drop from the equivalent point in his first term.

The decline is no longer confined to voters who oppose Trump. His approval rating among Republicans has dropped to 74 percent, down from 88 percent in February 2025, marking a new low in the survey. Nearly four in 10 Republican-aligned adults under 45 now disapprove of his performance.

Donald Trump is facing some of the weakest approval ratings of his political career. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump is also losing ground among white voters without college degrees, a group central to his political movement.

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Just 45 percent of these voters approve of his presidency, down from 63 percent at the start of his second term. Meanwhile, strong disapproval now outweighs strong approval by 40 percent to 22 percent.

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The CNN survey is just one of many polls that have put Trump’s approval at a record low.

The tide has been turning against Trump and his party since he launched his war in Iran in February.

The war has seen energy prices spike. AAA figures show the average price of fuel in the U.S. at $4.26 a gallon, while diesel stands at $6.31.

Meanwhile, economic pressures intensified earlier this month, when the Labor Department reported that inflation rose faster than expected in September, largely driven by surging gasoline prices.

The CNN poll found that just 27 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, while only 23 percent approve of his approach to inflation.

Two-thirds of respondents, including around one-third of Republicans, believe his policies have made economic conditions worse. Nearly seven in 10 say he has not done enough to bring prices down.

Discontent is particularly pronounced among younger Republicans, who rate Trump roughly 20 points lower than older party members on his economic management, inflation, and priorities.

Among white voters without college degrees, 64 percent disapprove of his handling of the economy and 68 percent of his approach to inflation.

Amid that dissatisfaction, voters increasingly favor Democrats over Republicans on their ability to manage the economy and address the cost of living.

The poll found that nearly six in 10 voters view their midterm ballot as a way to send a message about Trump. Among them, those intending to express opposition outnumber those offering support by a two-to-one margin.

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That discontent is reflected in the national congressional ballot, where Democrats lead Republicans 49 percent to 39 percent among registered voters—the largest Democratic advantage in CNN polling since shortly before the 2020 election.

Democrats hold substantial leads among Black voters (70 points), Latino voters (40 points), women (21 points) and younger adults (31 points). They also lead by 15 points among independents and 18 points among voters who say they are extremely motivated to turn out.

The wider polling picture points in the same direction. The RealClearPolling average gives Democrats an eight-point lead on the generic congressional ballot.

Meanwhile, several House districts Trump won by double-digit margins in 2024 have become competitive, putting Republican control of Congress under pressure as voters prepare to head to the polls.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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