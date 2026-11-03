DOWNFALL Trump Insider Makes Damning Prediction for After Election What happens when the walls close in? Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Donald Trump won’t care about legislating if Tuesday’s midterms turn into a disaster, according to a GOP insider.

The Republican Party is staring down a blue-wave wipeout that could cost it one or both chambers in Congress, and if that happens, it will leave Trump in an intriguing position.

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“The president really won’t give a f--- after November and will be focused solely on his legacy,” one GOP strategist told The Washington Sun.

The Reflecting Pool has turned into a fiasco. Eric Lee/Reuters

The news site—formerly known as NOTUS—reported that it spoke with about 12 political insiders to gauge opinions on what a lame-duck Trump could look like in his last two years in the White House.

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“The more radical wing of the [Democratic] Party is going to demand investigations and impeachment,” one source close to the president told the outlet. They added that this could see the 80-year-old “demand his Justice Department do the same.”

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Trump’s allies are said to be more confident that their side will be better prepared to handle such situations than they were during the investigations Democrats launched after they won the House in the midterms in 2018.

Trump could become more interested in his legacy projects, according to insiders speaking to the Washington Sun. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The sources predicted that Trump would do more in the areas he can control, such as issuing more executive orders and handing out more pardons.

He previously told the Sun that he would consider pardoning allies if Democrats investigated them because “That’s what [former President Joe] Biden did.”

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Laying down an initial marker for how far he might be prepared to take it, when he was asked if he would do it for everyone who had worked for him, he said, “I did it for J6,” referencing the mass pardons of rioters who stormed the Capitol in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

Sources said it could also see him focus more heavily on his Washington, D.C., beautification projects, marking a clear prioritization of enshrining his long-term legacy in the capital.

One key part of his overhaul is a monumental arch that would dwarf Paris’ Arc de Triomphe. The project has already faced backlash over its proximity to Arlington Cemetery.

Trump gave his final speech before the midterms at the site of his disastrous Reflecting Pool project. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

He has also taken an interest in remodeling D.C.’s oldest and busiest golf course, the East Potomac Links. Mass tree cutting has taken place under Trump, sparking outrage and indignation from locals.

He has also overseen the disastrous redevelopment of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The project was initially rushed and the newly installed liner later peeled off. In an embarrassing moment for the White House, the pool had to be drained again for more work.

Standing in front of that catastrophe on Monday, Trump gave his final speech ahead of the midterms, where he appeared to prepare the ground for defeat.

He said Republicans “gave this a very strong shot” and that history shows the president’s party “doesn’t win the midterms,” NBC News reports.

“This is the last day before the midterm elections—the most important midterm, I believe, in our lifetime,” he said.

“The Democrat Party has nominated the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history. These are the most dangerous candidates ever put up.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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