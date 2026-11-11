AS YOU WERE Trump Insider Reveals Truth About Weird Secret Letter to Biden Beware of MAGA bearing gifts. Melina Mara/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump’s astonishingly warm letter might not be as sweet as it seems, according to an insider.

Former President Joe Biden dropped jaws with his upcoming book, Promise Me, America, in which he claimed Trump left behind a note dripping with humility and reverence for the presidency as he vacated the office in 2021.

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It was an astonishing contrast to the acrimonious relationship that was playing out in public, where Trump fled Washington, D.C., for Biden’s inauguration and claimed that the election had been “stolen.”

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“I would bet a large sum of money this was not written by the president, and likely not one of his speechwriters either,” The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said in a post on X. She was Trump’s White House director of strategic communications in 2020, and also served as assistant to the president.

Alyssa Farah Griffin on X. X

“My guess is it was written by someone on his correspondence staff,” she continued. “They send birthday wishes etc on behalf of the WH.”

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Biden shared the letter in full in his upcoming tome, which is published next Tuesday. The New York Times obtained an excerpt.

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“You now have the opportunity to choose your place in history, and I know you will be true to yourself and the American people,” “Donald” wrote in the letter.

Biden said the letter was written as if from an old friend. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats. Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people.”

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Trump would have been 74 when the note was penned. It was markedly free of the brash rhetoric he has historically served up to his great rival, who would have been 78 when he received it. Trump once called Biden “the worst candidate” in history, and launched a merciless campaign about the Democrat’s age, calling him “Sleepy Joe.”

The letter even showed a reverence for the White House itself, which is at odds with the garish gold makeover Trump has since given it.

Trump wasn’t known for being nice to Biden during their political rivalry. Jonathan Drake/REUTERS

“History resounds from every wall, every statue, every beautiful painting, and every corner of this magical place.”

Since then, Trump has knocked down the East Wing of the White House to build a sprawling ballroom, with a labyrinthine military bunker underneath and a drone port on top.

“I hope you take a moment every single day to take stock of where you are and the people who came before you, the titans who shaped the course of human events,” “Donald” wrote. “You now have the opportunity to choose your place in history, and I know you will be true to yourself and the American people.”

Trump claimed that the 2020 election was stolen. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In the Times’ excerpt, Biden wrote that it was “as if there were two Donald Trumps.”

Biden said Trump had “deeply destabilized our democracy” and had “not offered the traditional meeting between presidents.”

“But here he was, offering his best wishes in warm language that sounded like it was coming from an old friend.”

When the Daily Beast reached the White House for comment following the emergence of the letter, communications director Steven Cheung said, “Joe Biden should have heeded the president’s wise words, but instead he tried to destroy this country and weaponize the justice system against his political enemies. Biden is a disgrace, and America is better off with him no longer as president.”

The Beast has contacted the White House for further comment.

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