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MEAN GIRL

Trump Insiders Panic Over Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Secret ‘Burn Book’

The disgraced former U.S. ambassador to Greece has kept the receipts.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS

By Will Neal

Kimberly Guilfoyle is threatening to bring the Trump family down with her following her shock ouster this week, insiders say.

The White House said Tuesday that Guilfoyle, 57, had been asked to resign as ambassador to Greece after claims that she threatened foreign officials, gave lobbyists privileged access, and tried to solicit payments for political favors.

US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks during a dedication ceremony at the chancery of the US Embassy in Athens, on October 7, 2026.
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But the former attorney and Fox News personality, who was previously engaged to the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., 48, has no plans to go quietly into the night.

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Administration insiders claim Guilfoyle has been keeping a secret “burn book” on the first family and that she’s now threatening to tell all when she returns to the U.S., the Daily Mail reports.

Those sources have apparently nicknamed her diary “The Devil Wears MAGA.”

Don jr

Guilfoyle was previously in a six-year relationship with the president's son.

POOL/via REUTERS

“Having her back in America would be a nightmare,” one person familiar with the behind-the-scenes furor said.

“Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried. She knows the people, the secrets, the fights, the relationships,” they went on. “Nobody wants an angry Kimberly back with nothing to lose.”

Another insider told the Mail that “Kimberly knows everything” because she was “way inside that family and political operation for years.”

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on October 13, 2026.

Insiders reportedly begged Trump not to fire Guilfoyle.

Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

A third added: “Keeping Kimberly happy keeps Kimberly quiet.”

It is not clear at this stage what Guilfoyle’s alleged diary may contain.

But its contents are apparently explosive enough that allies of the president set out on a desperate last-minute dash to save her job before she was effectively fired on Tuesday.

Her ouster comes after reports that Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were “extremely p—d off” by the snowballing claims of misconduct leveled against Guilfoyle over the past several weeks.

Rubio

Rubio was reportedly furious with her.

Louisa Gouliamaki/REUTERS

Before she took office, Guilfoyle allegedly asked a MAGA donor to pay off a $100,000 credit card bill in exchange for connecting him with officials who could help with his tax and legal troubles once she was confirmed, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Those accusations came after the newspaper’s earlier revelations that she told Greek officials during a formal dinner earlier this year that the U.S. could destabilize “any country we want.”

She allegedly also used diplomatic engagements to lobby for a private Greek company and gave one of that firm’s lobbyists privileged access to senior officials and foreign leaders.

The inspector general at the State Department, where Guilfoyle worked before her departure on Tuesday, has since opened an investigation into those and other allegations, including what’s said to have been a hard-partying lifestyle during her diplomatic deployment.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kimberly Guilfoyle attends the Elie Saab Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 28, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)
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The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the State Department for comment on this story.

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