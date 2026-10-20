 Skip to main content
LEFT HIGH AND DRY

Trump Plot Deepens After Ultimate Betrayal Is Revealed

The president is making his allegiances clear.

donald trump

Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

By Vic Verbalaitis

President Donald Trump’s latest betrayal of Ukraine could leave the nation defenseless while emboldening Russia to become even more aggressive.

The Trump administration has yet to approve the transfers of vital defensive missiles to Ukraine, endangering millions amid frequent bombardments from Russia, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

Some of the transfers of Patriot interceptor missiles from countries friendly to Ukraine must be approved by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the Post reported.

The transfers require American approval because the weapons are manufactured in the U.S. and shipped overseas under an agreement that allows the U.S. to sign off on transfers to other countries.

Trump shakes hands with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth before speaking at Anduril Industries in Sparrows Point, Maryland, on October 6, 2026.

Hegseth's delay is hanging Ukraine out to dry.

JIM WATSON/Jim Watson, Getty Images

While the self-styled “Secretary of War” didn’t outright reject them, officials told the outlet he still needs to complete the necessary steps to approve them.

A Ukrainian official told the Post last week that “only a few” Patriot interceptors remain in their arsenal.

GettyImages-1239494742_uiarq3

Patriot missiles are crucial for Ukrainian air defense.

Simon Jankowski/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A senior Pentagon official told the Daily Beast in a statement: “There has been no change to Department of War policy regarding intelligence sharing or any capabilities we are enabling Europeans to provide to Ukraine. The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, through which NATO allies and partners provide commensurate contributions for U.S.-provided defense articles and services, continues unaltered.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 28: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Alternate crop) U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump invited Zelensky to his private club to work on the U.S.-proposed peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, as the conflict approaches four years since the sudden full-scale invasion by Russia on February 24, 2022. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
WRONG SIDE OF HISTORY?

Trump Sells Out Ukraine in Unhinged White House Meltdown

Farrah Tomazin

The latest discourtesy comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Ukraine thanks to Trump’s frequent condemnations of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In his latest tirade, the 80-year-old president blew up at Zelensky at the White House on Monday, blaming him for the war that Trump’s pal, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, started and repeating that he should be “replaced.”

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they meet to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine in Anchorage, Alaska on August 15, 2025.

The president has cozied up to Putin as of late.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“He should have had this war settled a long time ago,” Trump said. “If he would have listened to me, he would have made a much better deal a long time ago, and he’d have a million people living from his side.”

He continued, “And to be honest, I think it’s time for somebody else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine (for an end to the war) because what’s happened? … A tremendous number of people are dead. They’re losing their male population. Ukraine could have had this thing settled a long time ago if he would have listened to me.”

Play Video

Zelensky had criticized Trump’s unprecedented waiving of sanctions on Russia, saying that an agreement was “victory” for Putin and that the Russian president was “laughing.”

He wrote on Telegram on Monday that Russia launched an overnight ballistic missile offensive and that there was “no warning from our partners.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump following their meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump kicked Zelensky out of the White House during his visit last year.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“We have welcomed literally EVERY attempt by our partners to end this war with dignity,” Zelensky wrote, according to the Post. “It is very important to call things by their proper names. We must call the aggressor an aggressor and help Ukraine protect lives. When deliveries of missiles for Ukraine’s air defense are blocked, while Russia receives sanctions relief or delays, this is, unfortunately, a denial of reality on the part of our partners.”

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW