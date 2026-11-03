UNHINGED Trump Rambles About Killing ‘Lots of People’ in Deranged Closing Message The president launched into a baffling screed on election day.

President Donald Trump mentioned “killing lots of people” in a bizarre, free-wheeling final message to voters as they head to the polls.

With polling stations opening across the country, the president went on Fox & Friends to deliver a closing pitch to voters. However, it soon devolved into classic MAGA talking points, including immigration and jibes at Democrats, including his predecessors Joe Biden and “Barack Hussein Obama.”

The interview grew increasingly bizarre as the hosts struggled to rein in the 80-year-old. As he ranted about his war in Iran, Lawrence Jones asked what would happen after the midterm elections.

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“What will happen after election day? What is the next thing?” Jones said.

The hosts put on a brave face during the wild call. Fox News

“I’m not looking to kill lots of people, but if we have to, we’ll have to. I’m not looking to do that,” he responded.

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Trump then devolved back into Venezuela chatter, weaving it into Iran talking points.

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After a few minutes, the hosts actually appeared to be trying to get the ranting president off the phone. A chorus of “thank you, Mr. President” was audible as Trump ranted on and on.

Appearing to abandon his pitch to voters, he opted instead to talk about the “great job” Jones is doing and the salary earned by Sean Hannity, the husband of Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

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“He can hear you right now; he’s on the couch,” Brian Kilmeade responded.

“I don’t care if he hears me. He will call up and say hello, and he’s a professional talker, highest paid man in the entire world of – Ainsley, he gets over $100 million a year. And he’s a professional talker, Ainsley; sometimes he talks too long,” Trump said, before repeating a story about how he gets Hannity off the phone by pretending he has an incoming call from China’s president Xi Jinping.

Trump randomly began ranting about Sean Hannity’s personal wealth. Fox News

During his rant about Hannity’s income, Jones was heard muttering “oh my gosh.”

Elsewhere in the deranged interview, Trump declared that “Inflation is solved,” “Oil is down,” and “Everything is going good.”

The curvy couch occupants did not challenge Trump and appeared to lose control of the especially verbose president.

Mentions of Iran were scattered throughout his minutes-long rant. At one point, he claimed that “we haven’t shot anything” and asked, “when was the last time we shot anything?”

Qeshm Island as seen on a map. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

He made this claim Monday evening in an interview with Hannity.

“This is not much of a war, Sean, because there hasn’t been shooting for months,” he said in the softball chat.

However, a U.S. official confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that the U.S. has conducted sneaky strikes on Iranian targets for weeks, including a mission in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, on the eve of the midterm elections.

The U.S. struck Iran’s Qeshm Island, the report said.

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