The president has revealed which Democrat he has been keeping tabs on for 2028.

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President Donald Trump has revealed which Democrats he is eyeing in the 2028 presidential race.

Trump has notably refused to give MAGA heir apparent JD Vance his blessing for 2028, instead saying that both he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio would make for good candidates.

However, Trump gave his thoughts on the Democrats’ top prospects on Saturday after he was asked by Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany, his former press secretary, whom he would like to see run.

“Well, I think it’s boiling down now,” Trump said while phoning into McEnany’s show. “You’re starting to see some people emerge.”

The president seemed more eager to discuss the Democratic field than his own party’s potential candidates. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

He chuckled as he added, “I was a little surprised to see Kamala’s doing pretty well.”

Trump then singled out New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying he has been “watching” her and likes what he is seeing.

“I think AOC’s doing well, just watching that,” he said.

Ocasio-Cortez has long ranked near the top of early Democratic 2028 polls, and it seems Trump and his allies have been taking notice.

Trump’s apparent admiration for AOC is an unlikely turn given their antagonistic relationship. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Trump’s former press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned during an appearance on Fox News Wednesday, “I wouldn’t underestimate her; I’ll tell you that,” calling her a “good messenger” who can “galvanize the far-left base.”

The subject came up after AOC, 37, appeared on Fox News for the first time in more than six years.

“The fact that she was willing to sit down with you on Fox News for the very first time is a tell that, yes, she is interested in running for president,” Leavitt said. “Maybe I’ll be wrong, but mark it down as a prediction.”

In fact, AOC has been open about weighing a run for president or New York senator.

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“Every element of this is something that’s within consideration,” the progressive congresswoman told The New York Times in September.

“There’s an argument that some make that this is a very unique political window and, oftentimes in politics, you do only get one shot,” she said. “And you don’t—and just in life in general—life doesn’t wait for you to be ready for things. Sometimes life just makes things ready for you.”

The latest Emerson College poll shows AOC neck-and-neck with Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff and former Vice President Kamala Harris among potential Democratic candidates.

Trump’s apparent admiration for AOC is an unlikely turn given their antagonistic relationship. AOC has been one of his loudest detractors, calling the president a “rapist” and questioning his “erratic” mental state.

Meanwhile, Trump has called AOC one of the “dumbest” people in Congress.

The president told McEnany that, “at least on the Democrat side,” there will likely be one contender “that nobody ever heard of.”

“That’s a real possibility. Somebody that maybe is very good but not known,” he said.

The MAGA kingmaker declined to name his favorite for the Republican side, saying, “There are quite a few people, obviously, JD’s the vice president, Marco’s right up there. The two of them are doing fantastically, both very, very popular.”

He added, “But you could have some surprises.”