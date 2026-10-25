Trump Roasted Over His Baffling Vocabulary Lesson
The 80-year-old president was mocked as an “absolute imbecile” after suggesting voters couldn’t understand a common political term.
President Donald Trump sparked fresh questions about his vocabulary after declaring that “a lot of people” don’t know what “incumbent” means.
Asked by reporters in Maryland about his attempts to discredit Alaska’s Senate election, Trump complained: “People are totally confused. They shouldn’t be confused when voting.”
He then explained that a certain word had pushed him over the edge. “At least let him use the name Senator Dan Sullivan as opposed to incumbent. ‘Cause a lot of people don’t know what incumbent means.”
In C-SPAN’s recording of the bizarre exchange, a reporter asked: “I know you say it’s not fair with his name being on the ballot, but how is it illegal?”
Trump, having already outlined his qualms with the word “incumbent,” offered no legal explanation.
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“I think it’s illegal because it’s unfair. If it’s unfair you don’t—you want fairness in voting. You just said it,” he replied.
Alaska’s ballot lists Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. alongside Trump-backed Sen. Dan S. Sullivan, the latter clearly identified as “incumbent” and “registered Republican.” Trump has claimed the similar names will confuse voters, split the vote, and hand Democrat Mary Peltola a victory.
“I mean, you need fairness, it’s—they come up with a guy, he never partook in any election, was never involved. I think he wasn’t even a voter, he didn’t vote, didn’t do anything. He just happens to have that name.”
Suggesting that the only “fair” result would be his own GOP candidate, Trump concluded: “And they put him on and I think it’s very unfair, so... I think Dan Sullivan’s doing great if they don’t make it unfair.”
On X, viewers of Trump’s rant were as stunned by his brazen election manipulation as they were by his fixation on the word “incumbent.” Many theorized that the president may have been projecting after learning something new.
“You’d have to be dumb with a b to not know what incumbent means,” One person said, referring to another of Trump’s groundbreaking linguistic discoveries.
“Is anyone surprised that the guy who didn’t know that dumb has a b in it, that electric boats float, that magnets don’t stop working when they get wet, and that we didn’t have airports during the Revolutionary War doesn’t know the word ‘incumbent’?” a second mocked.
Another wrote: “He really thinks his base are morons. But Alaska’s Supreme Court seems to have more confidence in Alaskans to know what ‘incumbent’ means.”
One polite yet perplexed commenter simply asked the world at large: “We have an absolute imbecile as POTUS, don’t we?”
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