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FRIENDS IN HIGH PLACES

Trump Scrambles to Rescue MAGA Ally After Humiliating Defeat

Reports suggest he is now in the U.S.

US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally at Florida Gulf Coast University's Alico Arena ahead of the midterm elections, in Fort Myers, Florida, US, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Umit Bektas/REUTERS

By Harry Thompson

President Donald Trump has said a right-wing presidential candidate is welcome in the U.S. following his election defeat.

The 80-year-old president was on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews following a midterm campaign event in Texas on Wednesday when he was asked whether he would be open to granting failed Brazilian presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro a visa into the U.S.

“I would approve,” Trump said when asked what he thought of him coming to the U.S. “I think they’re fine people. The election was really strange, and I thought it was terrible to see it. I didn’t pick sides.”

The senator lost a runoff election to left-wing incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and later fled the country despite a Supreme Court order requiring him to hand in his passport.

President Donald Trump’s MAGA ally has defied a travel ban to escape Brazil after his embarrassing defeat in a closely watched election. Brazilian senator Flávio Bolsonaro, 45, headed to the U.S. on Tuesday after losing the presidential election to left-wing candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over the weekend, sources told CNN and The New York Times. Brazil's Supreme Court banned Bolsonaro from leaving the country and ordered him to hand over his passports amid investigations into accusations of corruption, money laundering, and currency evasion. Bolsonaro left anyway in fear of getting arrested, a source close to him told CNN. An administration official said the State Department will issue visas to Bolsonaro and his family and allow them entry into the U.S. Speculation about Bolsonaro’s whereabouts mounted after Argentine news outlet Infobae reported that he left Brazil through Argentina. The Argentine government said it had “no record” of Bolsonaro entering the country. Bolsonaro initially sought to annul the election result but backed off after President Donald Trump signaled he would not intervene. “I wasn’t the one who lost; the system won,” Bolsonaro said, claiming that he would “organize the opposition to build a fortress against barbarism.” Though Trump stopped short of intervention, he claimed without providing evidence that the Brazilian election was “rigged.” “It looked like another rigged election, frankly,” he previously told reporters. “I didn’t take sides, but it was a terrible look for the world,” Trump added. “Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked very bad to me. I watched the election. It looked so corrupt, so terrible.” When asked if he planned to “do something about the election,” however, Trump replied, “I am not running Brazil, I’m running the USA.” Bolsonaro appeared to be the favorite after leading Lula by more than 2.2 million votes in the first round of voting. But Lula staged an unprecedented comeback to become the first candidate in Brazilian history to clinch the presidential election after placing second in the opening round. Trump did not endorse Bolsonaro, though he called him “a smart young man who loves his country” after a visit to the Oval Office in June. In 2022, Trump endorsed Bolsonaro’s father Jair, who was later convicted for leading a military coup after his election defeat. In contrast, Lula ran ads accusing Trump of wanting to “colonize” Brazil to exploit its natural resources and warned against American efforts to sway the polls. “People went to vote because we convinced them it was important to preserve democracy,” he said. “This country doesn’t accept being anybody’s colony.”
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Trump’s Brazil Ally Defies Travel Ban After Election Loss

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The 45-year-old has refused to concede the election.

A senator since 2019, he is the son of South American strongman and former president, Jair Bolsonaro, whom Trump has long admired.

President Donald Trump’s MAGA ally has defied a travel ban to escape Brazil after his embarrassing defeat in a closely watched election. Brazilian senator Flávio Bolsonaro, 45, headed to the U.S. on Tuesday after losing the presidential election to left-wing candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over the weekend, sources told CNN and The New York Times. Brazil's Supreme Court banned Bolsonaro from leaving the country and ordered him to hand over his passports amid investigations into accusations of corruption, money laundering, and currency evasion. Bolsonaro left anyway in fear of getting arrested, a source close to him told CNN. An administration official said the State Department will issue visas to Bolsonaro and his family and allow them entry into the U.S. Speculation about Bolsonaro’s whereabouts mounted after Argentine news outlet Infobae reported that he left Brazil through Argentina. The Argentine government said it had “no record” of Bolsonaro entering the country. Bolsonaro initially sought to annul the election result but backed off after President Donald Trump signaled he would not intervene. “I wasn’t the one who lost; the system won,” Bolsonaro said, claiming that he would “organize the opposition to build a fortress against barbarism.” Though Trump stopped short of intervention, he claimed without providing evidence that the Brazilian election was “rigged.” “It looked like another rigged election, frankly,” he previously told reporters. “I didn’t take sides, but it was a terrible look for the world,” Trump added. “Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked very bad to me. I watched the election. It looked so corrupt, so terrible.” When asked if he planned to “do something about the election,” however, Trump replied, “I am not running Brazil, I’m running the USA.” Bolsonaro appeared to be the favorite after leading Lula by more than 2.2 million votes in the first round of voting. But Lula staged an unprecedented comeback to become the first candidate in Brazilian history to clinch the presidential election after placing second in the opening round. Trump did not endorse Bolsonaro, though he called him “a smart young man who loves his country” after a visit to the Oval Office in June. In 2022, Trump endorsed Bolsonaro’s father Jair, who was later convicted for leading a military coup after his election defeat. In contrast, Lula ran ads accusing Trump of wanting to “colonize” Brazil to exploit its natural resources and warned against American efforts to sway the polls. “People went to vote because we convinced them it was important to preserve democracy,” he said. “This country doesn’t accept being anybody’s colony.”

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has refused to admit he lost the Brazilian election.

Diego Herculano/REUTERS

The older Bolsonaro was ousted from power in 2023, and Trump claimed that he had suffered from judicial persecution. He has since been jailed.

“Lula, I know,” Trump continued. “Flávio a little bit I know. I know the father very well. His father was treated really badly. But I wasn’t involved. That’s Brazil. It’s a different country.”

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro presents U.S. President Donald Trump with a Brazil national soccer team jersey Number 10 for striker position at the White House March 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Bolsonaro for a visit and bilateral talks at the White House today. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump was a big ally of Jair Bolsonaro, who was jailed in 2025.

Pool/Getty Images

He then said he had supported Colombia’s new president, right-wing populist Abelardo de la Espriella, who was elected in August.

“And he won. And he’s turning out to be a very strong, very good president.

“I didn’t endorse in Brazil. I thought I’d stay out of that one. It’s fine, the end result, but I thought the way they got to the end result was terrible,” he added.

Brazil's President and re-election candidate for the Workers' Party (PT) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C) speaks next to his wife, First Lady Rosangela da Silva (4nd L) and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (5nd R) after knowing the first results of the presidential runoff election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 25, 2026. Lula da Silva pulled off a dramatic comeback on October 25, 2026, as he clinched election victory against right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who trounced him in the first round.

Lula has won an historic fourth term.

Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. State Department has since confirmed to Reuters and the BBC that it would be issuing the right-wing politician and his family visas. He was the subject of a probe into money laundering allegations in Brazil.

Lula’s victory has secured him an historic fourth term.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate who won the presidential runoff election on Sunday, stands next to his wife, Rosangela "Janja" da Silva, as supporters gather to celebrate his 81st birthday, in Brasilia, Brazil, October 27, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Lula, 81, won in a runoff election.

Adriano Machado/REUTERS

After the election, Bolsonaro’s whereabouts were unclear.

The BBC reports that the Brazilian Federal Police contacted Argentinian authorities to ascertain whether he had entered the country.

Argentina is led by Javier Milei, an ally of both Trump and the Bolsonaro family.

His government said that it had no record of Bolsonaro entering his country through an official checkpoint.

Supporters of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate who won the presidential runoff election on Sunday, gather to celebrate his 81st birthday, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 27, 2026. REUTERS/Tita Barros

Supporters of party in Rio de Janeiro.

Tita Barros/REUTERS

“I heard he was in Argentina,” Trump added on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews. “I don’t know where he is, but I heard he was in Argentina.”

Argentinian authorities later said he had departed the country on a flight to Ecuador, Sky News reports.

Local reports then suggested he had made it to Florida.

Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL) arrives to speak after losing the presidential runoff election, in Brasilia, Brazil October 25, 2026. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Bolsonaro refused to concede the election.

Agustin Marcarian/REUTERS

U.S. government sources confirmed to the BBC late Tuesday that he had arrived in the U.S.

On Monday night, the eve of his departure to the U.S., the senator said in a video statement that “I never thought about leaving the country.”

He denies allegations of money laundering.

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Harry Thompson
Harry ThompsonNews Reporter

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