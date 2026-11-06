GOING TO THE MATTRESSES Trump Straps on MAGA Suicide Vest by Promoting Stephen Miller The president is sending a message that he will not take defeat lying down. Opinion Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Donald Trump’s appointment of Stephen Miller as his consigliere is a declaration of war.

It certainly signals a MAGA winter of discontent, but the ramifications of Miller’s promotion will be felt for the next two years and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

By choosing possibly the most hated man in America as his White House chief of staff on Friday, Trump was sending a message.

A photo illustration of Stephen Miller. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

The president is going to the mattresses and ensuring the Democratic Party and the American people know he is up for the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

He knows the Democrats are coming for him and his henchmen with subpoenas and impeachments. Now they know he isn’t going to lie down.

Not only is Miller’s rise a middle finger to the Hispanic voters who deserted Trump over the brutality of the ICE immigration policies he pioneered, but it also marks a change in tone.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The political discourse will, if anything, get darker. It will certainly get nastier.

Stephen Miller, whom US President Donald Trump said would become White House chief of staff effective November 9, walks with US President Donald Trump's Executive Assistant Natalie Harp as he departs the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, November 6, 2026, en route to the UP Summit at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Miller is an ideologue who only sees ideas through one lens. His.

And through time served—he was part of the president’s first term team and has grown in power this time around—and his MAGA fanaticism, many of those ideas have now been taken up by Trump.

It has been the nationalistic zeal with which he has pushed deportations and ICE arrests that has drawn comparisons with the Nazis.

For a moment in the early hours of Wednesday, it seemed Donald Trump had settled on being the gracious loser in the immediate aftermath of his election humiliation. He even congratulated his opponents for a battle well fought.

Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

He must have felt every one of his 80 years watching in the East Room as the results went from bad to worse.

But, as he keeps telling everyone, it was no fluke that he had a hit show on network TV with The Apprentice. He knows how to keep an audience on their toes and deliver a cliffhanger that will keep people interested.

With everybody waiting for Pete Hegseth to be killed off, he takes out Susie Wiles’ legs instead. And then he puts the villain front and center in the administration.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles attends a roundtable about Antifa in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2025. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Acquaintances who have known Trump over the years believe he relishes the times his back is against the wall most of all.

He would shout at his legal staff during his legal travails before returning to the presidency, just as he yelled at his political team after Tuesday’s election.

Play Video

At 80, the anger feeds him. He has never been the wise old owl learning from his mistakes and growing stronger and better as a result.

He is the scorpion, and it is in his nature to sting.

By appointing Stephen Miller as his lieutenant in the White House, Trump is merely reverting to type.

And the country will be left to pick up the pieces.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register