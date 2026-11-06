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Trump Superfan Behind Airport Tribute Gets Brutal Payback

The MAGA movement is still sifting through the wreckage of the GOP’s historic defeat at the midterm elections.

Meg Weinberger & Donald Trump

Meg Weinberger for State House

By Will Neal

The Donald Trump superfan who turned Palm Beach International Airport into a vanity tribute to the president has lost her seat in the Florida House.

Meg Weinberger campaigned so hard on a pro-Trump platform in Palm Beach County two years ago that opponents and supporters alike started calling her “MAGA Meg.”

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 5, 2026.
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Her biggest achievement as a state representative was pushing to rename the local airport President Donald J. Trump International and a slice of nearby highway President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.

Newly named Palm Beach International Airport.

Florida renamed Palm Beach International as President Donald J. Trump International in July.

Marco Bello/REUTERS

That was apparently enough for her to attend a watch party for the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections, confident that voters had sent her back to the state house for a second term, the Wall Street Journal reported.

But within an hour she was comforting her fellow die-hard Trump supporters at a local Italian restaurant in the face of her Democratic opponent Elizabeth Holmes’ staggering victory.

U.S. President Donald Trump and member of the Florida House of Representatives Meg Weinberger unveil a street sign at a ceremony held to dedicate a 4-mile stretch of road from West Palm Beach Airport to President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as 'President Donald J. Trump Boulevard', at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Weinberger spearheaded the changes.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

And Holmes is now framing Weinberger’s loss as just one dying gasp from the MAGA movement after Democrats also seized control of both chambers of Congress.

“It’s time for MAGA to go after a bad day at work,” she said after her victory this week. “I mean, I just want to see it fizzle out.”

Weinberger’s push to make Palm Beach International the first U.S. airport ever named after a sitting president was controversial from the start.

Democratic lawmakers raged that the local community had been shut out of the decision before the Republican-controlled state house approved the renaming in February.

More than 90 percent of district residents who responded to a Palm Beach Post reader poll opposed the move, while a later YouGov survey found just 24 percent in favor nationwide.

Construction continues on the White House ballroom, where the East Wing once stood, in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 26, 2026.

Trum's MAGAtastic makeover over in D.C. has seen the White House East Wing demolished to make way for a new ballroom.

Daniel Heuer/Daniel Heuer, Reuters

Airport officials put the price tag at $5.5 million as concerns mounted over how the first family might look to profit from the name change.

In fact, almost every message airport officials received about the MAGA makeover between March and May of this year was critical, with passengers threatening to take their business elsewhere and even suing to halt the rebrand.

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But it went ahead in July anyway, with the president’s son, Eric Trump, saying the “slightly controversial” change honored his father as “a man that deserves it, a man that’s done so much for this country.”

Weinberger’s pet project was just a small part of Trump’s much grander campaign to stamp his name on landmarks across the country.

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He has already demolished the White House’s historic East Wing to make way for a $400 million White House ballroom, rebranded the Kennedy Center after himself, and pursued plans for a colossal 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery.

Everyday Americans have hardly applauded those changes either, as voters raised far more concern over the president’s disastrous war with Iran and its impact on already spiraling nationwide unaffordability ahead of the Tuesday midterms.

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The Daily Beast has contacted Weinberger’s campaign for comment.

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