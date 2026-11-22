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An out-of-touch investor, two retired athletes and a mental magician are slated to be Donald Trump’s guests of honor at his failing meme coin dinner.

On Sunday, the president will host the second soirée for top investors in the $TRUMP cryptocurrency at his Sterling, Virginia golf course, despite thousands of the declining coin’s biggest stakeholders snubbing the invite.

The guests still keen on attending the private dinner, who paid as little as $518 for an invite, will rub elbows with Shark Tank host and data center proponent Kevin O’Leary, convicted domestic abuser and former boxer Floyd Mayweather, serial adulterer and former basketball player Tristan Thompson and – for some added evening entertainment – mentalist Lior Suchard.

O'Leary has attracted ire for his financial backing of several data center projects in Canada and Utah. DANIEL COLE/Daniel Cole/REUTERS

Each of these figures, besides the table-side magician, are hanging on to their business associations with Trump in spite of the widespread rebuke of the president’s mix of politics and business.

Some longtime coin holders are among the chorus of voices calling out the president’s multi-hundred million dollar crypto grift.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Justin Sun, a crypto billionaire who was $TRUMP coin’s largest holder, is currently suing World Liberty Financial–the crypto company operated by Don Jr. and Eric Trump–for allegedly freezing his assets after he refused to pump the coin with more of his own money.

Mayweather was recently tapped to speak at an Arizona midterm Trump rally, which drew widespread condemnation. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/REUTERS

World Liberty Financial did not respond to a request for comment.

Each of the guests of honor have faced scrutiny for their continued association with Trump.

O’Leary was recently blasted during a Jubilee video, “1 Millionaire Boss vs. 20 Gen Z Workers,” for his misunderstanding of the severe economic troubles facing young employees.

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Undefeated boxer Mayweather joined Trump at his midterm Arizona rally in October, which drew criticism from John Boyd Jr., the president of the National Black Farmers Association.

“These aren’t black leaders,” Boyd said. “These are very good prizefighters, but these aren’t black leaders who speak for Black Americans.”

Thompson drew ire online after sitting for an episode of the Katie Miller Podcast in March, where he whined about trans athletes and praised Trump’s immigration agenda as a Canadian-born naturalized citizen.

In addition to festivities with the stars, Trump’s top 29 coin-holders will be treated to a “Special VIP reception” and exclusive seating near the distinguished guests, according to the registration website. For all their spending, they will also receive party favors, including a Trump-themed perfume and a commemorative poster.

The $TRUMP coin value has reportedly dropped 99% in value since its peak last year. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The top four investors have a chance to receive an 18-karat gold Trump watch, assuming that they hold over 1,000,000 Trump coins, around $900,000 worth, according to Crypto.com.

The registration site specifies that the exclusive watch will be “very special,” but many of the 18-karat gold-plated watches listed on the Trump Watches site cost anywhere from $300 to around $1,300, a fraction of the price of 1,000,000 meme coins.