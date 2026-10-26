AD LIBYA Trump Triggers International Incident With Unhinged Rant The offended country has warned the president against trying to drag it down to his level.

Libyan authorities have summoned the top U.S. diplomat in the deeply divided country over Donald Trump’s “offensive” comments at a rally.

The 80-year-old president launched a broadside against the North African nation while lambasting Sen. Jon Ossoff during a Saturday event in Perry, Georgia.

He attacked the Democrat over measures put forward in the Senate in June, suggesting Ossoff had “personally sponsored a bill to bring armies of migrants from terror-infested countries like Libya, Yemen, Haiti, Somalia.”

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Trump's sideswipe at Ossoff took in four entire countries for good measure. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

“Remember what I called them? S--thouse countries,” Trump added, referring to similar comments he made in the Oval Office in 2018.

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Libya is divided between two rival governments after more than a decade of civil war, political instability, and systemic crises. Both authorities issued statements on Sunday condemning Trump’s remarks from the day before.

Libya has been in a state of perpetual crisis for well over a decade. Mahmud Turkia, AFP / Getty Images

“Libya, as a sovereign state, rejects any statements that undermine the dignity of its people or diminish its standing, or drag the name of the country and its people into electoral disputes and domestic political calculations,” the foreign ministry of the Government of National Unity, based in the capital of Tripoli, said.

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The ministry added that it had summoned U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Inga Heemink to issue a formal protest.

The rival Government of National Stability, based in the eastern cities of Tobruk and Benghazi, went further, demanding “an official and explicit apology to the Libyan state and its people, commensurate with the seriousness of the offense and the requirements of mutual respect between countries,” according to local press.

Trump scrambled to contain the diplomatic fallout in a Truth Social post on Sunday night. “The Libyan people are proud, resilient, hospitable, and deserving of peace and prosperity,” he wrote.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

“We respect the Libyan people and the sacrifices that brave Libyans made fighting ISIS, the common enemy of both our peoples, but Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration, and this must end now,” he added.

The president’s initial attack against Ossoff related to a Senate bill that did not, in fact, concern Libyan migrants at all. Trump appeared on Saturday to be referring to S. 4814, a proposal to protect only Haitian migrants from deportation under his nationwide immigration crackdown.

Those measures would also only protect qualifying individuals already living in the U.S., rather than bringing them into the country. During the same Georgia event, the president suggested Denmark had handed the U.S. control of Greenland.

“Denmark was so great. They gave us Greenland,” he said. Trump then doubled down on those comments at another rally in Michigan on Sunday, telling supporters: “We own Greenland. We work it with Denmark.”

The president has repeatedly threatened to annex the autonomous Arctic territory since taking office for the second time last year. But an agreement signed on Sept. 22 between his administration and the Danish government merely expands American military access to the region.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was adamant last month that the deal, which explicitly reaffirms Denmark’s sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination, does not transfer ownership.

Neither her office nor Greenland authorities have responded to Trump’s weekend remarks. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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