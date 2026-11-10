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MAGA MINORITY

Trump Ultra-Loyalist Seizes Control of Shattered House Republicans

House Republicans picked a combative MAGA member to lead their caucus.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks during a hearing before the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement of the House Judiciary Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 1, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

By Sarah Ewall-Wice

House Republicans chose MAGA Rep. Jim Jordan to be their new leader as they navigate being in the minority come January.

It gives the Ohio congressman a seat at the table after his previous attempts to take over GOP House leadership in the past repeatedly failed.

This story is developing and will be updated.

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Sarah Ewall-Wice
Sarah Ewall-WicePolitical Reporter

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