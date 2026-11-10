MAGA MINORITY Trump Ultra-Loyalist Seizes Control of Shattered House Republicans House Republicans picked a combative MAGA member to lead their caucus. Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Republicans chose MAGA Rep. Jim Jordan to be their new leader as they navigate being in the minority come January.

It gives the Ohio congressman a seat at the table after his previous attempts to take over GOP House leadership in the past repeatedly failed.

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