PAR FOR THE COURSE Trump Unravels at Judge in Late-Night Picture Posting Spree A sleep-dodging Trump was up making “trash” posts at 1 a.m.

President Donald Trump has unraveled in a 1 a.m. “trash” posting spree aimed directly at a federal judge who has received death threats for defying him.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, has clashed with Trump and his administration over his latest D.C. renovation.

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Trump, 80, raised concerns when a Truth Social post on Sunday shared his design plans, architect details and even an imminent closure date for the East Potomac Golf Links, which is located on a man-made island in the Potomac River.

President Donald Trump has a golf course in his sights. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The plans were released despite an existing lawsuit over the project filed by the D.C. Preservation League and two golfers opposing the construction.

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Reyes last week ordered that construction on Trump’s latest passion project be paused until at least Oct. 26. That provoked Trump to rant on Truth Social around 6 a.m. Monday that Reyes was a “crazed lunatic” and possibly “insane” for calling for his renovation to be halted.

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Trump bookended his day with 1 a.m. Truth Social posts on Tuesday morning to illustrate what he has called “trash island” for “the Judge to study.”

Donald Trump goes on a golf-related Truth Social posting spree. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump, who previously said the course was “terrible and very unsafe,” also posted a photo labeled “Collapsing Sea Wall - Very dangerous to one’s health!”

Donald Trump goes on a golf-related Truth Social posting spree. Donald Trump/Truth Social

In his initial Sunday Truth Social post, Trump claimed, “The current Course is old, broken, dilapidated, and of no further use or effect. It is in very poor condition, with falling, dangerous, and disease infested trees and, importantly, a collapsing and hazardous seawall.”

Trump posted seven pics he said were taken at the golf course he wants to rebuild, including re-posting five of the pictures twice.

The sleep-dodging presidential “trash” posts come after a marathon courtroom hearing on Monday, Reyes revealed the alarming content of emails and voicemails she had received, after being alerted to them by her mother and brother.

“This is where we are,” Reyes said, as reported by the Washington Post. “A federal judge is getting death threats over a golf course. I really don’t think that’s what the founders envisioned.”

Ana Reyes has angered Donald Trump. SARAH SILBIGER/REUTERS

During Monday’s hearing, Reyes also challenged the Trump administration’s claim that removing 500 trees from the golf club on a holiday weekend earlier this month was not an indication of preparations to begin the renovation the president said would make it a “World Class” facility, despite the existing court order halting work.

Trump administration officials claimed on Monday the tree felling was the result of a 2018 National Park Service report, not part of the president’s manifesto.

“There is no universe in which all of this coincidentally happened all at the same time,” Reyes said on Monday.

She was asked by plaintiffs challenging Trump’s renovation to extend her order to continue to stop work on the project, saying it is causing irreversible damage and violates the congressional act that created the park where the golf course is situated, according to the Associated Press.

East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 11, 2026. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

In a dramatic moment in the courtroom on Monday, Reyes ordered the government to resubmit its latest filing and include the names of Justice Department lawyers prepared to stand behind it. She then asked those attorneys to raise their hand, according to the Post.

A golfer tees off near felled trees at the East Potomac Golf Links. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

They were instructed not to respond to Reyes’ order, by Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward Jr., who signed Friday’s recusal motion.

Reyes did not make a ruling on the project on Monday, but admitted that an all-encompassing order to stop work was unlikely.

Donald Trump's golf design. Donald Trump/Truth Social

However, she said she was considering a prolonged halt to additional tree removal and requesting advance notice before more irreversible alterations.

“There’s no way we’re going back to, you know, ‘Just trust me. We’ll give you notice,’” Reyes said. “We’re way past that.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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