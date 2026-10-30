MORNING IS BROKEN Trump Unravels in All-Caps 6:30AM Meltdown Nothing like a good shouty tirade first thing in the morning.

President Donald Trump has lost it in an early morning social media meltdown.

The 80-year-old president started firing off thoughts at 6.30 a.m., choosing inflation as the first part of his inner monologue he wanted to share with the world on Friday.

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“INFLATION IS WAY DOWN UNDER ‘TRUMP.’ INCOME FOR PEOPLE & COMPANIES IS WAY UP!” he yelled before adding, “The Golden Age of America Is Upon Us.” It’s unclear why he put his own name in quotation marks.

The current inflation rate stands at 3.7 percent, which is higher than the 3 percent figure when Joe Biden left office.

Truth Social

It comes as Trump seeks to convince the American people that he is making them better off, despite an affordability crisis that has seen gas and grocery prices skyrocket.

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The hikes are thought to have been significantly affected by Trump’s war in Iran, which is now in its ninth month, despite assurances it would last but a few weeks.

Next on his Truth Social agenda was to announce details about campaigning he’s doing for Kansas’ Senate race. He had been due to appear in-state on Saturday, but that has since been canceled and replaced with a tele-rally. He will, however, be back in Kansas for a Sunday rally.

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“I will be doing a live radio interview for our GREAT Republican Senator, Roger Marshall of Kansas, with Pete Mundo, KCMO, at 7:30 AM. Roger LOVES KANSAS, as do I. Enjoy!!! President DJT.”

Vice President JD Vance has also canceled a public event in Minnesota.

Gas prices have been a key element of the affordability crisis. Charles-McClintock Wilson/NurPhoto via Getty Images

For the rest of the morning, he then went on a familiar rollercoaster of bizarre memes, screengrabs of allies’ social media posts and news clips from Real America’s Voice. He also shared an unsettling video of a heckler being forcefully removed from one of his rallies.

Heckling has become a major feature in Trump’s speaking events in the run-up to the midterms, including one person who said at a rally in Corinth, Mississippi, on Monday: “Shove that ballroom up your fat a--!”

Trump has been getting heckled. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“Oh go home! Go home. Go home,” Trump hit back.

There were also three more protests at a rally in South Carolina on Thursday, where he stumped for Darline Graham, the sister of the late Lindsey Graham.

Despite being a deep red state, the Democratic challenger Annie Andrews is understood to have made gains in the polls. Graham inherited her brother’s seat after his sudden death earlier this year.

Jonathan Ernst

It comes as the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it would keep interest rates the same, during its last meeting before the midterms.

Trump has repeatedly demanded lower rates. Former Chair Jerome Powell rebuffed those calls, and now Trump’s handpicked replacement, Kevin Warsh, has too.

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