BUYER’S REMORSE Trump-Voting Comedian Calls Him ‘Greatest Failure of a President’ MAGA comedian Andrew Schulz has lashed out at the man he voted for in 2024.

Comedian Andrew Schulz, who voted for Donald Trump in 2024, has a brutal review of the president’s performance.

Schulz, 43, criticized Trump for corruption and unkept campaign promises on Saturday’s episode of his YouTube show Brilliant Idiots, which he hosts with radio personality Charlamagne tha God.

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Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne tha God on Saturday's episode of 'Brilliant Idiots'. Brilliant Idiots, YouTube

“It’s the greatest failure of a president of our lifetime, and—I don’t know—ever, right?” Schulz asked rhetorically.

“The point being, like, it is the greatest fall from grace, miscalculation, the greatest failure.”

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Schulz continued, saying that most politicians don’t do exactly what they say they are going to.

Schulz suppoted Trump in his third run for president. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“What is more rare is literally doing the exact opposite of the things that you campaign on to a level that nobody’s seen before and a level of corruption and cronyism that has never been seen in Western democracy.”

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Schulz, who gave Trump a softball interview weeks before the 2024 election, has broken with the president repeatedly since he took office.

Andrew Schulz had Donald Trump on his Flagrant podcast in 2024. Flagrant, YouTube

He has particularly expressed dismay over Trump walking back things he’d previously said.

“There’ll be people... they’ll DM me like, ‘You see what your boy’s doing? You voted for this.’ I’m like, ‘I voted for none of this,’” Schulz said in an episode last July. “He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for. I want him to stop the wars—he’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget—he’s increasing it.”

Schulz has also criticized the administration’s handling of immigration, condemning the killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

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“If you bring up another f---ing pedophile about deporting and you’re not releasing the Epstein list, just shut the f--k up, all of you,” Schulz said in January. “Yes, I don’t want to hear anything else about, ‘Oh, we’ve got to deport the pedophiles.’ They’re right here. They’re right here. There’s a list of them, and you’re not exposing it.”

Schulz, who was one of the many podcast “bros” who used his platform to help get Trump elected, has joined a growing number of Americans who have revolted against the MAGA movement they once supported.

“I think the main thing was that he recognized what Americans actually care about and want, and then did the exact opposite of all those things,” Schulz said on Saturday.

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