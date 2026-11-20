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A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump’s agriculture secretary to stop proselytizing to her staff by email.

In a preliminary injunction issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson told USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins she “must recognize certain boundaries when communicating religious messages.”

Thompson, a Biden appointee, wrote that she was not trying to “regulate the religiosity of the Secretary,” but to get Rollins to “observe her own directives.” Rollins had issued a memo outlining USDA employees’ rights to religious expression at work.

Brooke Rollins and Trump. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

“This Court’s judgment says nothing about the value of prayer or those who believe in its power,” Thompson wrote. “Precisely because the tradition of worship and prayer is so personal and so cherished, protecting private devotion and spiritual reflection from government influence comes to the fore.”

Rollins has sent a series of religious messages to roughly 90,000 USDA employees since becoming secretary in February 2025, according to the lawsuit. In December, a Christmas note read, “The spirit of generosity flows from the very first Christmas when God gave us the greatest gift possible, the gift of his Son and our Savior Jesus Christ, who came to free us from our sins and open the door to eternal life.”

In April, an Easter note addressed to “Team USDA” began, “He is risen indeed!” Rollins went on to celebrate “the greatest story ever told, the foundation of our faith, and the abiding hope of all mankind,” and compared her staff to “the very first disciples to encounter our risen Lord . . . almost two thousand years ago.”

Brooke Rollins hit back at the lawsuit on X in May. Secretary Brooke Rollins/X

An Independence Day email called for God’s protection of and favor toward the U.S., while her Thanksgiving email credited “gratitude towards a loving God,” according to the lawsuit.

A group of seven USDA workers and their union, the National Federation of Federal Employees, sued in California on May 13, arguing the emails violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which bars the government from establishing an official religion.

They said the messages amounted to indoctrination and coercion. “The denominational favoritism conveyed in Secretary Rollins’s communications indoctrinates USDA employees and has caused them to feel coerced, unwelcome, excluded, and like outsiders to the agency,” the employees argued in their complaint.

Rollins was also called out for marking only Christian holidays and not “even acknowledging—let alone celebrating or sermonizing—other religions’ holidays.”

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One employee claimed in the suit she was warned it would “create trouble” if she asked to be removed from the email list, and another said he felt Rollins was conveying he was “going to hell” because of his different beliefs.

“We work for the federal government, not a church,” USDA employee and plaintiff Ethan Roberts said in a statement. “I just want to go to work and make my country better—I shouldn’t have to suffer through sermons and other religious messages forced upon me by the head of a federal agency.”

Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, slammed the Trump administration. “Trump is not Jesus, federal agencies are not churches, and Cabinet secretaries are not government preachers,” she said.

When the lawsuit was filed in May, a USDA spokesperson said, “While we do not comment on pending litigation, we will keep the plaintiffs in our prayers during this process.”