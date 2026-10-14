MIDTERM MALADY Trump’s Desperate MAGA Plea Spectacularly Backfires The president’s push to turn the upcoming midterms into a personal referendum is driving Democrats to the polls. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s me-me-me approach to the midterm elections is backfiring spectacularly, according to a damning new poll.

The president’s strategy aimed to mobilize conservative voters by turning the upcoming midterm elections into a personal referendum, but instead of galvanizing Republicans, it has inspired Democrats to act, Politico’s latest poll found.

In the survey released Tuesday, opposing the president and his policies emerged as the single biggest factor driving Democratic voters, with 44 percent identifying it as their primary motivation. Only 33 percent of conservative voters cited supporting the administration as their main reason for casting a ballot.

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The widening enthusiasm gap comes as public standing for the administration reaches historic lows. A newly published Pew Research Center survey shows 68 percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s job performance, with a shocking 31 percent of his own 2024 voters now expressing dissatisfaction.

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Overall support among his voter base has plunged to 67 percent—down from 75 percent in July and a staggering drop from the 95 percent approval he enjoyed at the start of his term.

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With generic congressional polling giving Democratic candidates a clear advantage just 20 days before Election Day, high-profile mega-donors are making unprecedented moves to avert an electoral rout.

SpaceX AI Founder and CEO Elon Musk has stepped in to help Trump. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Tech titan Elon Musk, 55, has poured an eye-popping $366 million into conservative political action committees, blowing past the $290 million he spent during the 2024 presidential cycle.

The growing anxiety inside the party was on full display when the 80-year-old president launched an unhinged, 255-word rant on Truth Social Wednesday morning, over the contested race for governor in Alaska. Frustrated by a crowded primary field, he lashed out at candidate Dave Bronson.

“Dave Bronson of Alaska begged me for my support and Endorsement, but I wouldn’t do it because he didn’t win the Primary and, therefore, wasn’t deserving of it,” the president wrote, claiming Bronson secretly promised to withdraw before reneging.

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“I said, ‘Too many Republicans, three, are running against one Dumocrat, and you won’t be able to win!’” he continued. “He agreed to get out, but three days later, without notification, quickly jumped back in, along with a third ‘Republican’ Candidate, who I never heard of, named Treg Taylor.”

The president eventually threw his support behind Bernadette Wilson, who finished as the top conservative vote-getter in the open primary, leaving Bronson and Taylor to compete alongside Democratic nominee Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins under the state’s ranked-choice voting system.

Yet despite the brewing electoral crisis and his obvious agitation, the president chose Monday morning to ditch his official White House duties for an unscheduled visit to his private golf club. According to a press pool report, his motorcade pulled up to Trump National Golf Club at 9:40 a.m. for an unannounced trip completely omitted from his public schedule.

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