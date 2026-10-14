GET OUT! Trump Unravels at Republican Candidates in 255-Word Tirade The 80-year-old president grumbled about the two candidates as he made a trip to Alaska. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Donald Trump has raged against two Republican candidates in a lengthy Truth Social tirade as he finally named his pick for governor of Alaska.

In a 255-word post, the 80-year-old president said he wouldn’t endorse GOP candidate Dave Bronson, even though he had “begged me for my support” in the race to succeed Gov. Mike Dunleavy, the term-limited Republican incumbent, on Nov. 3.

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President Donald Trump attacked two Republican candidates in the race for Alaska governor. Truth Social/Donald Trump

“But I wouldn’t do it because he didn’t win the Primary and, therefore, wasn’t deserving of it,” Trump wrote, claiming that he asked Bronson to “get out of the Race” and that he agreed to quit, but rejoined the race days later.

Bronson faces fellow Republican Bernadette Wilson, who was the top Republican in Alaska’s primary in August, as well as another Republican, Treg Taylor, and Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins. Under Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system, the top four vote-getters in any primary advance.

“I said, ‘Too many Republicans, three, are running against one Dumocrat, and you won’t be able to win!’” Trump went on, before also tearing into the third Republican candidate, Taylor.

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“He agreed to get out, but three days later, without notification, quickly jumped back in, along with a third “Republican” Candidate, who I never heard of, named Treg Taylor,” Trump wrote.

Trump reacts on stage at the Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla, Alaska. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump’s tirade came as he traveled to Wasilla, Alaska, to attend a rally to campaign for Sen. Dan S. Sullivan, who faces a tight race against Democrat Mary Peltola, as well as a confusingly named Republican, Dan J. Sullivan.

Bronson, who attended the rally on Tuesday afternoon, told Alaska’s News Source that Trump’s recollection of their conversations about the gubernatorial race was “different from mine.”

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The Republican candidate said he had spoken with Trump and Taylor about one of them potentially quitting the race to give a Republican a better chance of being elected as Alaska governor.

Bronson defended himself after Trump's Truth Social tirade. Instagram/ @bronsonforgovernor

“He called and said, ‘Hey how do I win this?’ I said, ‘Mr. President, endorse me and ask the other two people to stand down,’ because our polling suggested that.”

Bronson claimed they had come to an agreement that Taylor would drop out, but that it fizzled out over time.

“I kept calling and I said, ‘Is Treg getting out? I want to do a presser with Treg together,’ and that never happened,” Bronson told the publication.

He added: “This was a deal. And the deal didn’t unfold the way it was supposed to, so I stayed in the race.”

Trump went on to heap praise on Wilson, calling her “outstanding” and saying, “She will make a GREAT Governor.”

The president endorsed Bernadette Wilson for Alaska governor on Tuesday. Instagram/ @bernadette4gov

“She easily won the Race, and all Bronson and Taylor will do is take away Votes from the Candidate that has, by far, the best chance of winning,” the president wrote. “Now is the time for all Republicans to unite behind Bernadette to ensure she has a tremendous Victory in November!”

“Bernadette Wilson truly deserves to WIN, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of Alaska — SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” Trump added.

Wilson thanked Trump in an X post, saying that she is “incredibly honored to have your support and look forward to partnering with your Administration to bring lasting prosperity to Alaska!”

Alaska’s general election will be held on Nov. 3. With just weeks to go before the midterms, Republicans face difficult polling, and the Trump administration is scrambling to win back disaffected MAGA voters amid anger at Trump’s war on Iran and stubbornly high living costs.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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