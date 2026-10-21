HABBA SOME CASH Female Trump Goon’s Jaw-Dropping $50M Deal With Pardoned Billionaire Leaked The president’s former attorney is already under scrutiny over her new husband’s ties to the Venezuelan regime. Getty/Reuters

Donald Trump’s former attorney landed a more-than-$50 million deal with the family of a scandal-ridden Venezuelan billionaire just weeks before the president pardoned him.

The extraordinary arrangement guaranteed Alina Habba, 42, an annual salary of $10 million over four years plus bonuses, according to a bombshell investigation by The New York Times.

She entered the deal with the family of Julio Herrera Velutini, 54, a Venezuelan banking tycoon who had previously pleaded guilty to a campaign finance misdemeanor in the U.S. after initially facing much more serious federal corruption charges.

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The attorney is already facing intense scrutiny over her baby-faced new husband Turhan Mildon’s ties to the Venezuelan regime. Mildon, 29, is 13 years younger than Habba.

Habba is already facing scrutiny over her new husband's ties to the Maduro regime. Sebastian Gorka DrG, X

Habba’s lucrative new job came courtesy of Concord Partners, a mysterious Florida company that the billionaire’s daughter, Isabela, 27, created in October 2025.

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Even people familiar with the Herrera family’s sprawling business interests were apparently unsure of what the firm actually did, the Times reports.

The Trump administration captured Maduro in January. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Habba signed her contract within days of its formation, while still serving as acting United States attorney for the District of New Jersey.

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She had previously represented Trump, 80, in several high-profile proceedings, including his blockbuster New York civil fraud case and the defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a journalist who accused him of serious sexual assault.

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The attorney officially joined Concord on Jan. 1, by which point she’d left her New Jersey post after a court ruled her appointment was unlawful.

But she continued working as a senior adviser to then-Attorney General Pam Bondi, and kept an office inside the Justice Department.

Habba continued serving as a DOJ adviser under Pam Bondi after leaving her role as New Jersey's acting top prosecutor. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Trump pardoned Herrera Velutini on Jan. 15, two weeks after Habba joined his daughter’s firm. Five days later, the president issued an amended clemency order specifically covering the banker’s misdemeanor offence.

Prosecutors accused Herrera Velutini in 2022 of taking part in a scheme to persuade Puerto Rico’s then-governor, Wanda Vazquez, to remove a financial regulator investigating his bank.

Herrera Velutini allegedly tried to have Vazquez remove an official looking into his business interests. RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

His attorney, Christopher Kise, who also previously represented Trump, helped secure a deal that reduced his exposure to a single misdemeanor charge in August 2025.

Still, Herrera Velutini was unhappy with the deal and wanted his record wiped clean.

His daughter Isabela subsequently donated $3.5 million to a Trump-aligned super PAC before the family began working to bring Habba into its orbit with the $50 million deal.

Habba has denied helping the billionaire secure a pardon from Trump in exchange for her position at Concord.

She insisted in comments to the Times that her outside work had been “vetted and disclosed to the DOJ,” and that any suggestion of a connection is “false.”

“If the New York Times simply went back and looked at their own reporting, they have already credited another capable attorney for what he successfully did without me and took credit for,” she later wrote in an X post, referring to Kise.

X/Alina Habba

“Any insinuation that my employment—all of which has been vetted and disclosed to the D.O.J.—had anything to do with securing a pardon is false and defamatory,” she added.

The department similarly told the newspaper that Habba had not discussed clemency with anyone there, while the White House said she’d played no part in the president’s decision and that the administration had followed protocol.

Habba is now locked in a bitter feud with fellow Trump loyalist Richard Grenell, through whom she met her new husband. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Neither Herrera Velutini nor his daughter responded to the Times’ request for comment.

The fresh scandal comes after the newspaper revealed the extent of her husband Mildon’s ties to the Venezuelan regime in a report published earlier this month.

Habba married the Turkish businessman at a lavish ceremony at Manhattan’s Waldorf Astoria in September, with guests including Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and White House counsel Will Scharf.

Mildon is now known to have obtained lucrative contracts involving state-controlled cement plants through Alex Saab, a close ally of deposed president Nicolás Maduro, and to have taken control of a seafood exporter previously seized by the regime.

The Trump administration captured Maduro in a lightning raid on his residence in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, in January. He now faces narcoterrorism charges in a New York court.

U.S. officials had considered imposing sanctions on Mildon over his connections to the Maduro regime, the Times previously reported. The businessman disputes those claims.

Mildon’s introduction to Habba and other powerful MAGA figures came through Richard Grenell, Trump’s onetime Venezuela envoy and former chief of the Kennedy Center in D.C., according to the newspaper.

That relationship appears to have spectacularly imploded after Habba accused Grenell of mishandling approximately $5.6 million that her husband believed was intended for the cultural institution.

She is understood to have taken those claims to Trump, who has now ordered White House counsel Scharf to investigate.

The Daily Beast has contacted Habba, Herrera Velutini, Mildon, Kise, and Grenell, as well as the White House, the Justice Department, and Concord, for comment on this story.

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