Trump’s Favorite Magazine Sticks the Knife in After Crushing Defeat

Time magazine has featured Donald Trump on its cover more than anyone else in its 103 years but its latest cover is unlikely to be one of the president’s favorites. The storied publication revealed its November 23 issue cover via X Wednesday morning, featuring a black-and-white photo of Trump with a colorful “I Voted” sticker covering his mouth. The new issue’s cover story, titled “Inside the Democrats’ Plans to Take On Trump,” details Democrats’ plans to wield their new congressional majorities to roll back Trump’s tariffs, restore expired Affordable Care Act subsidies, and reverse $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts. Drawing on interviews with more than two dozen Democratic leaders, strategists, and lawmakers, the report also outlines plans for aggressive investigations into the administration and the president’s business interests. The “I Voted” sticker seems to muzzle a president who, in Time’s telling, spent the campaign’s final days “musing about candidates’ anatomy” rather than addressing voters’ financial worries. This snub follows Trump’s former favorite paper, the New York Post, which also delivered a brutal ‘BLUE TSUNAMI’ front page depicting Trump engulfed by a wave.
Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35.
Monthly
$1
First monththen $5.99/month
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime
Annual
$35
First yearthen $59.99/year
Discounted annual rate - Save 47%
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
Best Value
Premium
$79
First yearthen $119.99/year
Discounted annual rate
Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*
Premium ad-free reading
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Subscription$0.00
Total$0.00
OR
Loading subscription options
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First monththen $5.99/month
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime
Annual
$35
First yearthen $59.99/year
Discounted annual rate - Save 47%
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
Best Value
Premium
$79
First yearthen $119.99/year
Discounted annual rate
Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*
Premium ad-free reading
Unlimited access (web + app)
Exclusive ad-free newsletters
Commenting access
Daily crossword
Sneak peek of launches & events
Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.