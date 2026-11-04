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TIME’S UP

Trump’s Favorite Magazine Sticks the Knife in After Crushing Defeat

The magazine’s latest issue is unlikely to be going up on Donald Trump’s wall.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a copy of Time magazine on January 19, 2016.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

By Reagin von Lehe

Time magazine has featured Donald Trump on its cover more than anyone else in its 103 years but its latest cover is unlikely to be one of the president’s favorites. The storied publication revealed its November 23 issue cover via X Wednesday morning, featuring a black-and-white photo of Trump with a colorful “I Voted” sticker covering his mouth. The new issue’s cover story, titled “Inside the Democrats’ Plans to Take On Trump,” details Democrats’ plans to wield their new congressional majorities to roll back Trump’s tariffs, restore expired Affordable Care Act subsidies, and reverse $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts. Drawing on interviews with more than two dozen Democratic leaders, strategists, and lawmakers, the report also outlines plans for aggressive investigations into the administration and the president’s business interests. The “I Voted” sticker seems to muzzle a president who, in Time’s telling, spent the campaign’s final days “musing about candidates’ anatomy” rather than addressing voters’ financial worries. This snub follows Trump’s former favorite paper, the New York Post, which also delivered a brutal ‘BLUE TSUNAMI’ front page depicting Trump engulfed by a wave.

TIME’s cover for the Nov. 23, 2026 issue, featuring interviews with more than two dozen Democratic leaders, strategists, and members of Congress, offers a glimpse of how the party plans to wield its newfound power.

TIME’s cover for the Nov. 23, 2026 issue, featuring interviews with more than two dozen Democratic leaders, strategists, and members of Congress, offers a glimpse of how the party plans to wield its newfound power.

Photo by Jim Watson/Getty Images

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