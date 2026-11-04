🌊🌊🌊 Trump’s Favorite Paper Twists the Knife With Brutal Front Page The conservative tabloid rubbed salt in the president’s wounds. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A newspaper Donald Trump once called his favorite has savaged the president with a brutal front page after a blue wave swept across America.

The Wednesday edition of Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post depicts the president being engulfed by a massive wave in an edited version of The Great Wave off Kanagawa, the iconic woodblock print by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai.

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“BLUE TSUNAMI,” the headline declares, followed by: “Trump suffers historic rebuke as Dems romp in midterms.”

New York Post

The conservative tabloid, reportedly once the president’s first-read paper, has traditionally offered sympathetic coverage of Trump. But it has more recently turned its back on the 80-year-old president, publishing fiery editorial pieces blasting his team’s handling of affairs in his second term in office.

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The Post’s blistering verdict comes as Republicans suffered a wipeout in Tuesday’s elections, with Democrats seizing both chambers of Congress in a sweeping rebuke of Trump and his party. The Republican collapse extended deep into supposedly safe GOP territory, as Democrats flipped at least seven Senate seats across ruby-red states and battlegrounds, including South Carolina, Texas and Kansas, in a string of stunning upsets.

“It was a historic romp for Democrats last night, as they flipped both the House and the Senate—including picking up seats in unlikely states such as Texas and Kansas,” the Post’s copy began. “Voters were eager to voice their displeasure for President Trump’s handling of Iran and the economy.”

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In a blow to the president, Sen. Roger Marshall lost to Democrat Adam Hamilton in Kansas, the first time the state has sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1932. In the Texas Senate race, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico.

The president’s least favorite Democrat, Abdul El-Sayed, beat Trump-backed Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Meanwhile, in Michigan, the president’s least favorite Democrat, Abdul El-Sayed, beat Trump-backed Republican Mike Rogers, despite his administration’s efforts to paint him as a “jihadist.” The 42-year-old is the first Muslim ever elected to the U.S. Senate.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

The MAGA wipeout comes after Trump spent weeks campaigning to rally support for his party ahead of the midterms. A humiliated Trump immediately complained on Truth Social that “we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE” if he had been on the ballot.

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