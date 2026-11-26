Hackers posing as staff made off with what they say is more than 12 gigabytes of data.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

World soccer’s governing body, run by President Donald Trump’s favorite suck-up, has been hacked by criminals posing as staff.

FIFA confirmed Thursday that it was hit by a cyberattack that led to the theft of a “limited set of personal and business information,” a spokesperson told The Athletic, a New York Times sports outlet.

“FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement.” FIFA didn’t say when the attack happened or exactly what was taken, according to the Associated Press.

The body warned of “significant consequences for the individuals concerned.”

Infantino and Trump after the World Cup final in July. Hannah McKay/REUTERS

A group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club appears to have claimed credit, posting a screenshot of FIFA-related files on X on Nov. 19. It says it stole more than 12 gigabytes of data, including identity and immigration documents, executive information, financial records, legal documents and internal governance records.

The Record, a cybersecurity news outlet, reported the group claims it tried to extort FIFA but failed, then posted the stolen data on a cybercrime forum.

It is not yet clear whether FIFA President Gianni Infantino was targeted, though FIFA sources said the attack was aimed at the organization rather than individuals.

Infantino is among Trump’s favorite suck-ups. The 80-year-old warned FIFA it would be a “terrible mistake” to even consider ousting him amid widespread backlash over Infantino’s plan to sell off stakes in the World Cup and other competitions earlier this year. The plan was scrapped after an international outcry.

Play Video

“He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again!”

The two men go back to 2018, two years after each won his first presidency. Trump hosted Infantino at the White House after the U.S. won the right to co-host the World Cup, and Infantino handed him red and yellow penalty cards, joking that he could use them against the press.

The two appeared to grow even closer in Trump’s second term. Infantino handed him the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize in December 2025, with FIFA crediting Trump’s “pivotal role” in promoting peace between Israel and Palestine. The award came just months after Venezuelan activist María Corina Machado won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which Trump had insisted he deserved.

This year, Infantino attended a meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace and confirmed that FIFA would build an academy and a 20,000-seat stadium in Gaza.

Trump grabs the World Cup trophy. Reuters

Once the tournament began, the pair kept landing in controversy. Trump said he phoned Infantino after U.S. player Folarin Balogun was handed a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, saying he wanted to “wage a complaint.” “I had no idea what was gonna happen,” he said.

Balogun’s suspension was then lifted, allowing him to play in the next match against Belgium, which the U.S. lost. Infantino said the FIFA Disciplinary Committee made the decision and that all of FIFA’s judicial bodies are “independent.”

When the tournament ended, Infantino was seen ushering Trump off the stage after the president awkwardly lingered following Spain’s win over Argentina in the final. In July, a White House insider told The New York Post that Trump wanted Infantino to become the next U.N. Secretary-General.