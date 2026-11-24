FEMA is still locked in a battle with critters in its headquarters.

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The nation’s disaster response agency can’t seem to get its own disaster under control.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is still grappling with a bed bug outbreak at its Washington, D.C. offices even after fumigation last weekend, an employee told MeidasTouch.

“They found bed bugs AGAIN yesterday and are still making us come into the office,” the source wrote in a message to the outlet on Tuesday morning. “The fumigation this weekend didn’t work.”

“I hate this place,” the source continued, adding that one employee was bitten.

FEMA's headquarters in Washington, D.C., has been invaded by tiny critters. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

FEMA, which comes under the control of Secretary Markwayne Mullin and the Department of Homeland Security, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Beast seeking updates on the crisis.

Mullin, however, drew criticism for deploying FEMA staff to airports to help with the nationwide ground stop on November 13 before ending the mission 24 hours later.

Last week, more than 1,000 FEMA staffers were ordered to work from home as the building underwent fumigation, according to CNN.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin mobilized FEMA after the nationwide FAA ground stop on November 13. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In an email sent out Wednesday night, staff were warned that the headquarters would be closed for an “urgent pest control treatment.” The following day, word spread that bed bugs were found on multiple floors.

“This closure is necessary to perform a comprehensive, building-wide pest control treatment to address an active pest issue and ensure a safe, healthy workspace for all personnel,” the memo stated.

Cameron Hamilton is the administrator of the nation's disaster response agency. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Though the memo did not provide a timeline, FEMA later told ABC News that it anticipated resuming normal operations on Monday after confirming that its headquarters at 500 C Street SW was temporarily closed following the “discovery of a low number of bed bugs.”

“To be clear: this incident did not affect the entire facility; it was isolated to a single office within the 500 C Street SW facility,” the statement read. “FEMA acted promptly to help ensure a safe and healthy environment for staff while the lessor conducted a thorough assessment and recommended a course of treatment for affected areas.”

The neighboring building at 400 C Street SW was also shut down for preventative treatment “out of an abundance of caution,” though no bed bugs were found there.

“FEMA remains fully operational and prepared to respond to disasters and emergencies,” the agency said. “This temporary facility closure does not affect national security missions, disaster response operations, or FEMA support to state, local, tribal, and territorial partners.”

FEMA is not the only government agency that has been hit by a bed bug outbreak.

In June, employees at the U.S. Department of Agriculture—the agency charged with protecting the country against invasive pests—were sent home after bed bugs were discovered at the George Washington Carver Center in Beltsville, Maryland. That infestation lasted at least two and a half months from mid-May to late July.