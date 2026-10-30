PLANE INSANE Trump’s Ghastly Halloween Surprise Backfires Spectacularly Citizens of D.C. said they were scared by the incident.

A bizarre stunt where a U.S. military aircraft conducted an alarmingly low flyover of D.C. for Donald Trump’s Halloween party has backfired spectacularly.

The plane, which becomes Air Force One when a president is on board, flew over Washington on Thursday evening, coming close to buildings and monuments in the capital.

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The D.C. Council posted a video of the stunt on social media, saying that people in downtown D.C., at the Pentagon, and at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were given only 15 minutes’ advance notice of the flyover.

Council of D.C. post footage of a military plane flying over Washington. Council of D.C.

They said the low-flying plane startled many D.C. residents, including its own members.

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While flying over D.C., the aircraft’s altitude was between about 400 feet and about 1,000 feet, according to flight tracking data cited by The Washington Post.

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The plane flew over the White House twice, according to that data.

Commenters on the Post article said the low flyover had left people worrying about a 9/11-style attack on the capital.

The White House’s Rapid Response 47 X account gleefully hailed it as “An epic Air Force One flyover at the White House for the trick-or-treaters!”

A video posted by the Rapid Response account showed Donald and Melania Trump outside the White House waving at the aircraft, while a cheesy version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” played.

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The Trumps held their annual Halloween event at the White House on Thursday, shortly after the president revealed he would be scrapping two midterm rallies.

Not everyone was as thrilled with the stunt. “A large jet aircraft just flew over downtown Washington DC (Mass Ave at 15th St NW) at extremely low altitude (maybe 250 feet),” one X user wrote. “What’s going on?”

After being told it was a flyover, the person said it was “a scare.” They added, “It was unexpected, and the altitude and direction made it look like the aircraft was going into the buildings. Glad it was just a flyby!”

Another shared their own photos of the plane flying close to buildings, saying, “It was Trump, Trumping.”

President Donald Trump points toward the presidential aircraft as it flies past during a Halloween event at the White House. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Another wrote on X, “I’m probably being that person, but that flyover in DC right now was very scary. Essentially no heads up that it would be happening and it sounded like a regular commercial plane. I don’t mind jets but I actually thought a plane was going to crash.”

One user posted a video of the plane, a military version of the Boeing 747, looking like it was going to hit a building with the caption “This s--- is crazy.”

A different X user wrote that she had “a mini heart attack along with everyone else on the street.”

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told the Post that the flyover had been coordinated with the agency and there was a brief ground stop at National to accommodate it.

The Post pointed out Washington’s airspace is more restricted than any other part of the United States, making the sight of a plane flying low alarming for some residents.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the FCC for comment.

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