FAMOUS LAST WORDS Trump’s Loudest Defender Eats Crow and Declares MAGA Is Dead The right-wing host’s election predictions were embarrassingly off.

MAGA’s favorite sports guy has swallowed his words after a Republican wipeout in Tuesday’s midterms.

Clay Travis, a frequent face on Fox News, has admitted on air that his fervent optimism about Republicans’ performance in the midterms was severely misguided.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, that wasn’t fun!” he said on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show. “Uh, 2024, coming in the day after the election, was lots of fun. Last night was a beatdown of epic magnitude, epic proportions.”

Travis admitted that Tuesday's midterms were a bloodbath for the GOP. Screenshot/The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show

He continued, “We will have a lot of discussion surrounding it. There are already, I would say, significant steps being made in the direction of 2028. We will talk about an incredibly viral already post from Vice President JD Vance laying out exactly why Republicans lost. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a press conference laying out exactly why we saw the losses take place.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Travis, 47, highlighted Vance’s “four reasons” Republicans were trounced on Tuesday, which the VP spelled out in a lengthy X post Wednesday morning.

Vance blamed the Iran war for the Democrats’ midterm rout. JD Vance on X

Vance cited ending the war, the cost of living, America First, and changing the U.S. relationship to Israel as what influenced former Trump voters to turn blue.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“Big picture, the Trump era is over,” Travis added. “I’m just going to be honest. I know he’s president for two more years. Congress is passing nothing.”

The right-wing personality’s heel turn follows a slate of bold predictions he shared in favor of the GOP.

“I nailed all my election predictions in 2024, not so much in 2022. Here are my 2026 calls with a reminder that all of you should get out and vote,” Travis wrote on X last week.

The MAGA commentator's picks were a ways off. Clay Travis/X

He continued, “Byron Donalds wins Florida Gov comfortably. Senate: Ken Paxton wins Texas, Mike Rogers wins Michigan, Jon Husted wins Ohio, Ashley Hinson wins Iowa, Susan Collins wins Maine, the real Dan Sullivan wins Alaska, Kansas, South Carolina & Nebraska aren’t close, Republicans win Senate races easily in those states. Polls are badly biased against Republicans for the 16th out of the past 17 election cycles.”

Travis was far from nailing his 2026 picks. Democratic Senate candidates won in Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Iowa, Maine, Kansas, and South Carolina, giving Democrats a firm Senate majority.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register