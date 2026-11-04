Trump Biographer Hints Who’s Next on President’s Hit List
As the president assigns blame this month, Maggie Haberman says the “easy move” is right in front of him.
President Donald Trump may soon cut a loyal soldier from his Cabinet to save face after a brutal Republican defeat, one of his longtime sternographers predicts.
The New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman says Trump could fire Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the coming weeks as he searches for someone to throw under the bus for his disastrous war with Iran, which he now admits cost Republicans the midterms.
Haberman, who co-wrote the Trump biography Regime Change with her Times colleague Jonathan Swan, made the bombshell prediction in an appearence on MS Now, aggreeing with a point raised by former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.
“Watch what happens with Hegseth,” McCaskill said. “It will not surprise me if Trump wants to dump Hegseth before January. And the easiest way to do that is to get Marsha Blackburn to appoint him as senator in Tennessee.”
Haberman concurred, saying that she thinks “this is very much where this goes right now.”
“There is a defense spending bill that has to get passed,” Haberman said. “The military has a lot less money than I think the average voter realizes at the moment.”
Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
She continued, “Getting rid of Pete Hegseth and putting the blame on him for the Iran war—which, to be clear, there are many, many valid criticisms of the defense secretary, and he certainly was the most optimistic about the war in Trump’s circle—but this was ultimately President Trump’s decision by a wide mile, and his advisers just went there with him, even though most of them had reservations.”
She added, “This might be an easy move for him to make to get rid of Pete Hegseth and try to propel some kind of a comity with Democrats.”
Haberman explained that Trump will have to adapt to the new normal set by Democrats’ resounding midterm victory, in which they comfortably retook the House and Senate.
“Yes, he will be in power for another two years. He is very hard to predict about what he will try to do,” she said. “Voters gave a very, very clear message about what they don’t want to see in terms of overreach last night.”
She added, “And I’m not quite certain that Republicans are going to suddenly become very critical of President Trump openly. We have heard that repeatedly. It very rarely happens. But I do think that there is going to be an impetus to at least focus on delivering, and on a more populist message.”
The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
CBS News also reported Wednesday morning that Trump was allegedly eyeing Hegseth, 46, for the chopping block after Tuesday night’s catastrophic midterm rout for the GOP.
The president later addressed the speculation head-on at a White House event for his ballroom’s construction.
“No, I think he’s doing a very good job,” he said Wednesday afternoon about Hegseth.
Asked whether Hegseth could potentially fill a Senate vacancy in Tennessee after Martha Blackburn’s gubernatorial win, Trump said the defense secretary would be “very popular if he did that.”
“But I haven’t heard that at all,” the president added.
One source told CBS News that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has emerged as a possible successor to Hegseth.
The 48-year-old governor could be confirmed by the Senate before Democrats take control next year. DeSantis is termed out as Florida’s governor in January.
White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told CBS News that the president has “full confidence” in Hegseth.
Trump himself appeared to admit that his war on Iran was costly for the Republican Party, agreeing with sentiments shared by his Vice President JD Vance in a lengthy X post on Wednesday.
“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance, 42, wrote. The president didn’t disagree, saying his second-in-command’s analysis was “good.”
“We knew that when we went in,” Trump told reporters Wednesday.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…