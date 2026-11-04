LOOMERED? Trump’s Loyal Fangirl Unloads in 97-Post Meltdown After GOP Wipeout The Trump whisperer is now the Trump screamer. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The woman known for whispering in Donald Trump’s ear has resorted to screaming after Republicans’ crushing election losses.

Laura Loomer, 33, unleashed a 97-post meltdown after Democrats made sweeping gains in the House and the Senate in what was seen as a referendum on Trump, 80.

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The Florida conspiracist went wild with baseless claims, from raging at TikTok to making racist accusations against “terror-tied Muslims.”

The MAGA influencer’s spiral began around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, after the Florida resident wrote on X that she was attending an Election Day watch party for Trump-endorsed Byron Donalds, who went on to win the governorship.

Loomer has been an ardent Trump supporter for years. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“TikTok should have been banned,” Loomer huffed on X, as Democrats across the country started seeing success.

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A few minutes later, Loomer unleashed the Islamophobic spew she’s known for—this time, paired with a hint of doom.

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“I hate to say it, but America is over,” Loomer announced to Americans after they voted against candidates she favored.

“The communists and jihadists are going to open our borders and replace our votes with votes from illegals aliens,” Loomer predicted, before incorrectly adding: “We now have reps who openly speak about their hatred of America, their love of communism and their support for sharia law. We won’t be able to undo the damage they cause on our country come 2028.”

With flair, Loomer signed off: “America 250 was a funeral. The American Dream is dead.”

Loomer announced that the American dream was, well, dead. Screenshot/X/X

Loomer prattled on, profusely thanking God that “Trump has veto power.”

Then, suddenly, her faith in God was shaken.

“If God is in charge, why did he let our country get taken over by Muslims and communists? Something for people to think about,” she wrote. Loomer mused even further, warning that “God isn’t going to save you from Islam.”

“I hope people get a reality check soon,” she wrote. “People need to stop using religion as a cope for refusing to come to terms with the Islamic communist takeover of America. You aren’t going to pray your way out of Sharia Law and communism.”

Loomer, a self-confessed “pro-white nationalist,” is known to hold influence over Trump, 80, and is a frequent unofficial adviser, despite her extreme views. It’s possible that her panic has more to do with Trump’s loss of power—and, therefore, her own—than anything else.

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The president, for his part, praised Loomer as “a killer,” as he traversed the country ahead of his big loss.

“A great Republican strategist, a great person, a killer when she’s angry at you, it’s very terrible situation. Laura Loomer, thank you Laura. She’s great,” he said during a meandering hour-long address in Mobile, Alabama.

Beyond their penchant for conspiracy theories, Trump and Loomer share another thing in common: online rants. As Loomer ramped up her posting, Trump lambasted Fox News in a series of Truth Social posts for featuring guests he had not approved of on the network.

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