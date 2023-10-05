Trump’s Mugshot Fuels Flabbergasting Fundraising Haul
CASHING IN
Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday it raised more than $45.5 million between July and September, a period in which the former president used his Georgia mugshot and other legal woes to bolster support. The third-quarter fundraising haul represents a 30 percent increase on the second quarter and is over three times the amount Trump’s closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, claims to have raised between July and September ($15 million). The Trump campaign said it had more than $37.5 million in cash, around $36 million of which had been allocated for the primary. In a statement, the Trump campaign claimed the figures are an “impressive testament to the overwhelming grassroots support” behind Trump, while DeSantis’ haul is “a grave indication that Ron’s candidacy may not live to see the Iowa caucuses in January, or even, the end of this month.”