Trump Finally Gets His Humiliating Mugshot Moment

Former President Donald Trump made history—again—on Thursday when he had his mugshot taken as he was booked into jail in Georgia on felony charges related to Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis’ sprawling racketeering case.

The humiliating photoshoot was something Trump had managed to avoid in his other three criminal cases. Jail officials logged him into the system at roughly 7:30 p.m. ET—marking his height at 6-foot-3, his weight at 215 pounds and his hair color as “blond or strawberry.”

He opted to forego a smile in the photo, instead debuting a menacing glare that is sure to be one of the defining images of the era.

When he was indicted on state charges in New York, and federal charges in Florida and D.C., authorities had instead opted to add an existing image of the former president to their booking systems. Officials in Fulton County, however, had vowed to treat Trump like any other criminal defendant.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said earlier this month.

At the airport following his booking, Trump stopped just before boarding to make his first remarks, railing against prosecutors while vehemently maintaining his innocence.

“It’s a sad day for America,” he began. “This should never have happened. You should be able to challenge the election. What has taken place here is a travesty of justice—I did nothing wrong.”

“You have watched many people do the same things—like Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams,” Trump falsely asserted, before repeating himself again.

“We did nothing wrong at all and we have every single right to challenge an election that we think is dishonest.”