Georgia Sheriff Says He’s Ready to Mugshot Trump if Indicted
SAY CHEESE
Just as Donald Trump faced his third indictment on Thursday, the rumor mill was rife with speculation of a fourth indictment in Georgia relating to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state. Speaking to The New York Times, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said that if the former president were to be indicted, he would be treated as any member of the public and not receive special treatment, including facing the camera for a mugshot (Trump has thus far escaped having to take one). “Unless someone tells me differently,” Labat said on Tuesday, he would follow “normal practices.” He added: “We’ll have mug shots ready for you.” Fulton County District Attorney, Fani T. Willis (D) made references to the Georgia case on Saturday, telling Atlanta’s WXIA-TV that a charging decision could come as soon as the first three weeks of August. “The work is accomplished,” Willis said. “We’ve been working for two-and-a-half years. We’re ready to go.”