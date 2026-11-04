FRIGHT HOUSE Trump’s Nephew Reveals Carnage That Will Be Happening Inside White House “I pity the poor b-----ds,” Fred Trump Jr. said. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s nephew has suggested his uncle will be lashing out at those around him after his party’s midterm wipeout.

Fred Trump III, 63, best known for his allegations against his uncle in his 2024 memoir, All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, said he worries for White House staffers who have to work with the president.

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“Take it from me folks, cause I have been there,” he wrote on X. “I pity the poor b-----ds near my uncle tonight.”

He hashtagged the post “democracy” and tagged Trump’s former communications director, Anthony Scaramucci.

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Fred Trump III was reacting to the midterm rout that saw the Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress.

Fred Trump wrote a book about his family in 2024. Connecticut Post/Hearst Newspape/Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

After it became clear that the GOP would suffer at the voting booth, he said he was going to light his “first celebratory cigar,” and added “ROCK ON DEMS.”

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After his “poor b-----ds” post, he said his father, Donald Trump’s uncle Fred Trump Jr., taught him to be everything the president is not.

“As I take all of this in, I think of my parents and how they taught me to be an empathetic and caring young man. My dad, the original ‘good Trump’, who passed too early, would by example, root and fight for the underdog, those who needed a little push to realize a better and meaningful life,” he wrote.

“This is the kind of country we need. In his memory, I will do my best to lead us in that direction. Let’s do it together.”

Fred Trump Jr. was the eldest son of real estate developer Fred Trump Sr. After falling out of his father’s favor, Fred Jr. chose to become an airline pilot rather than join the family property business, paving the way for his younger brother Donald to take over instead.

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According to Fred Trump III’s sister, Mary L. Trump, both Fred Sr. and Donald frequently disparaged Fred Jr. for this career choice. His battle with alcoholism ultimately forced him to retire from flying in the early 1970s and contributed to his death from a heart attack in 1981 at the age of 42.

Both Mary and Fred Trump III are vocal critics of their uncle, the president.

In September, Fred disputed his uncle’s account of how he supposedly helped in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The president told Fox News that he “went down” to Ground Zero and “worked long and hard.” At a White House event days later, he repeated details of his claimed evacuation from the U.S. Steel Building.

Mary Trump is also a frequent and vocal critic of her uncle. Screenshot

“I try not to comment personally about my uncle, but his claim that he brought a crew of workers to help at the sight so offends me that I need to speak out [sic],” Fred posted.

He pointed out the president’s comments on Fox News and at the “Steel Across America” event at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. Both times, he claimed that he had been in the midst of constructing a “big building” in New York City when the World Trade Center was hit.

“He was not,” Fred contested.

Mary, meanwhile, has a Substack where she regularly bashes her uncle. She also frequently hits the podcast circuit to talk about his weird obsessions, mental decline, and the need to invoke the 25th Amendment against him.

She has also accused the president of attempting to rig the midterm elections. “The Trump regime is making it plain that it will do anything in its power to steal this election from the American people,” she wrote in her column last week.

She said her 80-year-old uncle is desperate to cling to power because the stakes are “not simply political” but also financial.

The White House has been contacted for comment.

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