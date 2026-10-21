NO ONE’S HOME Trump’s Odd Interaction Sparks Fresh Health Concerns The president is facing fresh concerns about his health after he made a peculiar move.

A bizarre motion by President Donald Trump is raising eyebrows, as observers point to new health concerns.

Trump, 80, appeared to wave to no one on the new White House helipad as he departed for North Carolina for a political rally on Tuesday. The camera additionally zoomed out to show that the president was waving into space as he boarded Marine One.

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The strange move has sparked fresh speculation that Trump’s mental health is deteriorating.

Trump seen boarding Marine One after waving to no one. Umit Bektas/Reuters

“This is really concerning. Yesterday, Trump stopped walking and started waving at nobody as he was boarding Marine One. The camera zooms out and shows nobody is there. His mental decline is getting worse,” liberal commentator Harry Sisson wrote online.

@harryjsission/X

Others shared similar sentiments, with several people calling for the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

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“Trumps hallucination stage has begun. 25th the 47th!” one commenter declared.

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“He’s literally waving to imaginary people,” another said. “Come on, how many signs of mental illness do you need?”

“Waving and saluting, to no one there is a sign of dementia and a few other medical conditions. It seems to be worsening,” a third user suggested.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s inquiry about who Trump could have been waving to.

Donald Trump is often photographed with a thick layer of concealer on his bruised hands, which the White House claims is due to frequent hand-shaking. Evan Vucci/Reuters

The new health concern comes as his second term in office has been plagued by his various ailments.

The Daily Beast has extensively covered Trump’s many health issues. They include his severely bruised hands, his perpetually swollen ankles, his repeated public confusion, as well as his habit of falling asleep in public, combined with his sleepless nights spent rage-posting online.

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly boasted about his mental and physical health, as he has repeatedly claimed to have nailed his annual physical exam.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY,” Trump posted after his most recent exam.

Donald Trump’s swollen ankles are often on display during meetings with world leaders, including Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in July. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

He also frequently claims he aces cognitive tests, though these boasts only raise further questions about why he could be taking so many of these exams.

The president most recently labeled himself a “frickin’ genius” for being able to remember five basic words during his last cognitive test.

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