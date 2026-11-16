DELAYED FUSE Trump’s Secret Fury Over $300M Disaster Is Leaked The president needed a few days to come to terms with the scale of his party’s midterm defeat. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump was left so angry by the GOP’s midterm massacre that he needed some time for the sheer scale of what happened to sink in.

The 80-year-old president offered up an olive branch on Election Night after Democrats seized control of both the House and the Senate in a blue tsunami.

He congratulated his opponents on their stunning victory and told them, “I look forward to working with you for the good of our country.”

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Trump has signaled a further rightward lurch after his midterm defeat by appointing Miller as chief of staff. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

It was only after watching TV and chatting with advisers over the next few days that “he grew steadily angrier,” according to The Atlantic.

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“He had been on the campaign trail for weeks and had spent more than $300 million—but believed he got nothing for it,” the magazine reports, citing two sources familiar with the president’s thinking.

The revelation that Trump struggled to comprehend just how brutally voters rejected him and his party follows earlier reports that his shock and fury on Election Night left him “barely uttering a word and paralyzed into silence.”

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The president’s surprise seems to have stemmed from aides and advisers telling him right up until the polls opened that Republicans could still come out on top.

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He has now responded to Democrats making good on their widely forecast leads by canning his powerful chief of staff, Susie Wiles, who sources say helped fuel his “delusional” optimism.

Trump’s decision to appoint immigration hardliner Stephen Miller as Wiles’ replacement signals a further rightward lurch despite many voters saying they feel his deportation agenda has already gone too far.

Trump canned Wiles after she reassured him the GOP could survive the midterms. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

He has also cast doubt on the integrity of the midterm elections, called for massive corruption probes to be launched in Democratic strongholds, and suggested he’d be willing to jail any of his political opponents who try to investigate his administration.

But the president’s instinct to lash out in the face of defeat is also distracting him from crises that could further weaken his standing with the public, The Atlantic writes.

An IT systems snafu forced the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a dramatic order to all takeoffs on Friday, grounding all planes across the country for only the second time since 9/11.

Trump spent that afternoon huddling in the Oval Office with actor Jon Voight to discuss a forthcoming entertainment-revitalization bill, The Atlantic’s sources say.

The president didn’t address the devastating air traffic chaos until the following day.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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