MINNESOTAHHHH Trump’s Secret Message to Prosecute Dem Nemesis Revealed The president directed federal prosecutors to target one of his most vocal critics, according to a new report. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Insiders have revealed a secret White House directive to investigate a Democratic lawmaker.

During a private White House meeting with top law enforcement officials in early January, President Donald Trump singled out Minnesota’s top federal prosecutor and demanded criminal action against Rep. Ilhan Omar, according to people familiar with the exchange who spoke to The New York Times.

Standing before dozens of federal law enforcement officials, the president praised ongoing benefits fraud cases before explicitly instructing them to target his political foe, the insiders told the newspaper.

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Trump has made his distaste for Ilhan Omar widely known. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“Where’s the U.S. attorney from Minnesota?” the president asked, according to the Times, before telling U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen, “And prosecute Ilhan Omar.”

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While some attendees initially treated the remark as a joke, the newspaper reported, federal investigators under Rosen’s supervision subsequently launched an aggressive push to probe whether the Minnesota Democrat or her family committed immigration fraud.

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However, another insider told the Times that Rosen did not take the remark as an explicit directive.

Even so, renewed pressure mounted on Omar, who had been investigated in the past. It culminated when federal immigration agents executed a search warrant at her home in Washington.

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In a statement, White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis accused the Daily Beast of “doing the bidding of the Democrat Party and parroting their utterly false talking points.”

“The Department of Justice’s investigation into Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, more commonly referred to as Ilhan Omar, began before President Trump took office, and any suggestion that this Administration initiated it for political purposes is therefore demonstrably false and absurd,” Bis added.

In a statement given to the Times, she described the account as “false talking points” and emphasized that federal agencies had originally opened inquiries into the congresswoman years ago.

At least eight current federal prosecutors have aligned their offices with personal White House grievances, including three operating without Senate confirmation, the Times noted. In Minnesota, Rosen’s office has routinely prioritized political targets and immigration enforcement over institutional norms.

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) work outside the residence of Rep. Ilhan Omar earlier this month. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

After an immigration officer shot and killed U.S. citizen Renee Good in Minneapolis, senior Justice Department officials pressured federal prosecutors to launch a criminal investigation into her grieving widow. The extraordinary demand triggered a mass exodus within the office, forcing six senior prosecutors, including Rosen’s top deputy, to resign in protest.

Under intense political pressure, the office rapidly descended into operational dysfunction. Federal judges handling the resulting influx of cases cited nearly 100 instances in which Rosen’s prosecutors failed to comply with basic court orders, forcing Rosen to appear in court to argue why he should not be held in contempt.

When a magistrate judge refused to approve charges against former CNN anchor and vocal Trump critic Don Lemon for covering an immigration protest inside a church, Rosen personally pushed to overturn the ruling, eventually securing a grand jury indictment against the journalist.

U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen was confirmed by the Senate in October 2025. DOJ USAO District of Minnesota

His office also issued broad administrative subpoenas targeting state and local Democratic officials who publicly criticized federal immigration tactics.

Despite the aggressive focus on political opponents and protesters, federal prosecutors have taken no public action to investigate the fatal agent-involved shootings of Good and U.S. citizen Alex Pretti.

Local law enforcement officials report that federal authorities continue to withhold critical evidence required to make formal charging decisions.

The Daily Beast has contacted Omar and Rosen for comment on this story.

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