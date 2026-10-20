TRUTH BE TOLD Trump’s Truth Social Plunges to All-Time Low as Users Flee Trump’s tiny social media platform is facing a user exodus. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Donald Trump’s social media company has hit a new low on the stock market.

Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, fell more than 7.5 percent on Monday to an all-time low of $6.40, before closing at $6.43. The stock has fallen a staggering 29 percent over the past month.

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The financial slump comes as Truth Social struggles to attract users despite Trump’s near-constant stream of posts. The platform averaged around 260,000 daily users last month, down more than 30 percent over the past year and well below its peak of 420,000 in June 2025, according to digital intelligence firm Similarweb.

Trump Media shares hit an all-time intraday low of $6.40 on Monday before closing at $6.43. Google

Its audience remains tiny compared with major rivals. Facebook has more than 2 billion daily active users, while Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, attracts upwards of 130 million daily users worldwide, according to Backlinko.

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In an apparent effort to reverse the decline, Trump Media has pursued a series of ambitious business ventures, including gambling and cryptocurrency projects that have struggled to gain traction. The company has also proposed a merger with nuclear fusion firm TAE Technologies, and begun offering users early access to Trump’s posts for $100,000 a month.

None of the initiatives has yet shown signs of turning the company around.

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Trump Media & Technology Group has been contacted for comment.

Trump launched his media venture after Twitter banned him on January 8, 2021, following the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Elon Musk reinstated his account after buying the social media platform. Trump established Trump Media the month after the ban was imposed, and Truth Social launched in February 2022.

The president remains the platform’s dominant voice, posting several times a day and frequently sharing AI-generated images, inflammatory attacks on political opponents, and claims that have been disputed or shown to be false.

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A Daily Beast analysis earlier this summer found that Trump published 861 posts in May, averaging 27 a day. That was up from 18 daily posts in April and made May his busiest month on Truth Social since returning to the White House, surpassing his previous record of 782 posts and reposts in January.

His activity has continued this week, including a series of posts around 1 a.m. targeting a federal judge who has received death threats after ruling against him.

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