BAD LOOK Trump’s Fawning Welcome for Xi Rocked by Damning Revelation The president is already under fire for hosting the communist leader while painting Democrats as left-wing extremists. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Donald Trump has been ambushed by new evidence showing the scale of China’s support for Iran on the day he rolled out the red carpet for the nation’s president.

Trump, 80, personally met Xi Jinping, 73, on the runway at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday, in a gesture of presidential courtesy seldom shown to other leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

His administration has even more pageantry planned for Thursday, with almost 500 service members participating in a full military welcome ahead of a spectacular state dinner.

But the Wall Street Journal published an explosive exposé on the same day about how much assistance Xi’s government is providing to Tehran during Trump’s war with Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said the conflict, which has proven deeply unpopular with voters ahead of the Nov. 3 race for control of the House and Senate, would last a “few weeks.” It is now approaching its seventh month with no end in sight.

China has offered robust support for Iran amid its war with the U.S. Reuters

The journal reported that about 1,300 Chinese deliveries containing goods that could serve either commercial or defense purposes reached the Iranian Defense Ministry during the first half of this year.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Those deliveries included chemicals used to produce ballistic missiles and a shipment of electronics that could be used in either drones or missile systems, the latter of which arrived on the same day this summer that Beijing publicly promoted its efforts to calm the conflict.

China’s support has also gone beyond potential weapons components, with Chinese companies, intermediaries, and financial institutions purchasing and moving vast quantities of Iranian crude oil despite American sanctions, generating billions in revenue for Tehran.

U.S. intelligence officials have also concluded that Chinese satellite images were used by Iran for a July 17 attack that killed three American service members. Beijing has rejected that account, saying it opposes “attempts to smear China by associating it with the conflict” and that its dealings with Iran comply with international rules.

Play Video

Despite its support for Tehran, Trump has prioritized maintaining ties with China. Officials in his administration have repeatedly minimized Beijing’s help for Iran ahead of Xi’s visit, with the president himself telling reporters earlier this month: “I think he’s behaved reasonably well, and we behave reasonably well.”

Revelations of the extent of China’s support for Iran add to an already severe headache for the GOP ahead of the midterms—and not just because a meager 34 percent of voters back his war with the Iranian regime.

Republicans have spent months trying to portray Democrats as dangerous left-wing extremists. That message will only become harder to push after the president spent two days this week putting out the best White House silverware for the most powerful communist leader on the planet.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register