MAR-A-LAGO MARIA Trumpy Fired Fox Host Resurfaces at Bonkers Mar-a-Lago Bash A conservative pundit allegedly axed over her coziness with the White House has been spotted partying at Mar-a-Lago. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

A longtime Fox News host allegedly fired for leaking network guidance to the White House has been spotted attending a gala at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Maria Bartiromo, who has been quiet since she was removed from the air in August and officially axed the following month, attended the Second Annual Citizen Journalist Gala on Thursday in Palm Beach.

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Natalia Denegri, Maria Bartiromo, and Gabriela Berrospi attended Thursday’s gala at Mar-a-Lago. Instagram

The international reporter Natalia Denegri, 50, posted a photo with Bartiromo, 59, and Gabriela Berrospi, a 36-year-old media personality who founded Latino Wall Street. All three wore evening gowns to the black-tie event, which had a get-in price of $3,000.

There was no sign of the president or his top allies at the gala. However, a menu posted by Berrospi showed that attendees’ first course was “Mr. President’s Salad,” which included Roquefort cheese, grape tomatoes, bacon, and red onion. That was followed by “Sliced Beef Filet & Sea Bass” and then the “Mar-a-Lago Trio,” consisting of key lime pie, strawberry shortcake, and a chocolate molten cake.

The main course at the gala, as shared by Gabriela Berrospi. Instagram

While absent, Trump appears to have been a frequent topic of conversation at the event, which conservative activist James O’Keefe hosted. At one point, a clip was played for the room showing Trump praising O’Keefe as a “really smart guy.” Later in the evening, a skit complete with accents was performed about Somali-American voters not needing an ID to vote in Minnesota.

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Two awards were given out at the gala.

Marla Maples, who was married to President Donald Trump between 1993 and 1999, was among Thursday’s attendees. Instagram

A panel chose Anthony Rubin as the 2026 Citizen Journalist of the Year. He runs Muckraker, a right-wing website that focuses heavily on immigration and so-called border “invasions.”

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The People’s Choice Award, as voted on by the public, was won by “DataRepublican.” Last year, that title went to the right-wing fraud hawk Nick Shirley, who had to issue a humiliating retraction this week for an incorrect report on what he claimed was food stamp fraud in Seattle.

The Mar-a-Lago ballroom where Thursday’s gala was held. Instagram

The event was attended by a slew of other fringe MAGA figures and right-wing influencers. That includes Arizona’s perennial election loser Kari Lake; former NBA player Enes Freedom; MAGA influencer Scott Presler; right-wing politico Roger Stone; Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples; and Florida’s soon-to-be first lady, Erika Donalds.

Florida’s next first lady, Erika Donalds, left, was among the attendees. Here, she poses with the journalist Natalia Denegri (center) and Catalina Stubbe (right) of Moms for Liberty. Instagram

Bartiromo has been quiet since leaving the Fox airwaves after more than a decade at the network. A known favorite pundit of Trump’s, Axios reported that the president approached Bartiromo about being his White House press secretary before making his disastrous hire of Katie Zacharia.

Axios reports that Bartiromo, who reportedly earned an annual salary in the millions at Fox News and Fox Business, ultimately turned down the White House job that pays $195,200 annually.

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It was revealed in October that Bartiromo, a New York native, will not only attend another event in South Florida this fall, but will headline the America Business Forum in downtown Miami next month. At the two-day event, she will reportedly moderate conversations before a live audience and a global broadcast.

Tickets for the forum run $399 for “professionals, entrepreneurs, and advanced students,” but big spenders can splurge up to $10,000 for the “Diamond” package.

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