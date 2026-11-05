CEASE FIRE! Trumpy Fox Host Makes Desperate Plea as Leaks Blow-Up Trump Sean Hannity pleaded with his party not to play the blame game.

Fox News host Sean Hannity had some advice for Republicans smarting from their midterm wipeout: stop shooting each other.

The 64-year-old Trump ally used his Hannity monologue on Wednesday to urge Republicans not to play the blame game after the Democrats seized control of both the House and Senate.

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The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported leaked accounts of how Donald Trump’s own team had been bracing for disaster, while the 80-year-old president scrambles to find a scapegoat.

Sean Hannity pleaded with his party to stop the blame game. FOX NEWS

“My message tonight is all hands on deck, stay away from circular firing squads, finger-pointing, blame,” Hannity said.

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“Allow Democrats to show their true colors as they are now doing; have real answers on the other side.”

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According to The Wall Street Journal, Hannity was among the outside advisers who quietly urged Trump to take voters’ cost-of-living pain more seriously during the campaign.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as the final steel beam is raised at the construction site of the East Wing ballroom at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 4, 2026. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The entire apparatus behind his political machine could see the writing on the wall.

Less than a week before Election Day, over two dozen of his advisers joined a video call, The New York Times reported. The conversation quickly turned to dark jokes and medleys about funerals, prison, and pardons.

“I’m getting my affairs in order,” said James Blair, the former deputy chief of staff steering Trump’s midterm effort. “I suggest everybody else do the same.”

James Blair will temporarily leave the White House. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio floated an escape route: “Maybe we could get asylum in Israel.”

In fact, Blair had offered a line on an earlier call that might have fallen on deaf ears when it came to Hannity. Blair demonstrated the old idiom that a house divided cannot stand, as he mocked some of the Republicans the team was trying to elect.

“I have seen the enemy,” Blair said. “And it is us.”

President Donald Trump refuses to take the blame for the midterm wipeout. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The president himself has already been lashing out behind closed doors, doing some finger-pointing of his own.

After his final pre-election speech at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday, Trump insisted that a bad result wouldn’t be his fault.

“The biggest issue is that I wasn’t on the ballot,” he told the paper. Just over five weeks earlier, he had urged his base on Truth Social: “MAGA, pretend I am on the ballot.”

Once the votes were counted, he insisted on Truth Social that the party would have won with him on the ballot.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

Behind the closed doors of his ballroom, Trump has also been playing his own what-if game. The Times reported that he asked before polls closed, “If we never went into Iran, what do you think would happen in the midterms?”

During the midterm race, Trump swung between panic and vanity.

Some days he told advisers, “We’ve gotta win. Anything we gotta do,” according to the Times. On others, he struck a different tone with aides: “It says something very nice about me that they just can’t win without me.”

Donald Trump spent the day after elections self-soothing at the site of his planned ballroom. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

A White House official, speaking to the Times on condition of anonymity, stuck to the ballot excuse.

“President Trump was not on the ballot, and it’s proven that Trump voters show up when he is on the ballot,” the official said.

Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesman for Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC, dismissed “the people peddling these made up quotes and false gossip” about the calls.

Instead, he threw familiar shade, calling them “cowards and losers” in a statement to the Times.

Hegseth is the leading contender to carry the can for the GOP's midterm humiliation. JAM STA ROSA/via REUTERS

Trump may have already found his red-blooded fall guy. The president has been sounding out allies on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s performance, CNN’s Kristen Holmes reported. A growing bloc of Republicans are now accusing the hawkish Hegseth of steering Trump into Iran with no way out.

On Election Night, Trump conceded one point, telling the Journal he knew the war in Iran “was a piece of it.”

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