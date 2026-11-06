MASSACRE Trumpy Fox Host Unravels Over Nightmare Scenario for GOP Fox News favorite Jesse Watters is sounding the alarm.

Jesse Watters unraveled on air as he warned his audience that the midterm wipeout could force the GOP into political extinction.

On Jesse Watters Primetime Thursday, the Fox News host expressed sheer disbelief at the scale of the electoral upheaval. Reeling from broad losses, he predicted a “massacre” as the Democratic Party gets ready to come after President Donald Trump and other top MAGA figures.

“It’s going to be a massacre. We had a two-year window to dismantle the Democrat Party, shut down their illegal fundraising, whack antifa, and put Tish James, [James] Comey, Fannie [Willis], and her little lover boy behind bars, separate cells for those two. You think the left’s gonna take it easy on MAGA?” Watters fumed during the lengthy monologue.

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Watters called it a GOP autopsy. Fox News

“They want it extinguished. They’re already talking about abolishing the Electoral College, impeaching the president, and executing Elon Musk. Democrat governors now control a majority of states where most of the population lives.”

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The commentary grew increasingly frantic as Watters focused on state-level realignments, particularly pointing toward significant shifts in the South and Southwest. “They seize Texas and are on pace for the biggest midterm landslide since Watergate. Now, if Texas stays blue, a Republican will never sniff the White House ever again,” he warned.

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Highlighting a clip featuring incoming leadership from the state legislature, Watters claimed that opposition politicians were engineering demographic alliances against white voters.

“They’re talking about uniting the minority races against whites. Texas Democrat politicians are declaring a political race war. And they could win, because Republicans nearly lost the white vote Tuesday.”

He continued by framing the voting trends through historical comparisons, remarking on the unusual shift among key voter groups. “I mean, Democrats haven’t won the white vote since 1964, Johnson-Goldwater. Let this sink in. Democrats are on the cusp of winning a majority of whites, Blacks, and Hispanics. Open borders is suicide. The Democrats are about to win a Senate seat in Mississippi. Black guy. That’s like Republicans winning Hawaii. And it’s not like the country just became liberal. The country just kind of became single.”

Watters’ panic had been evident on his Wednesday show, when the host marveled at the erosion of core voter groups. “But the coalition’s totally collapsed. I mean, you lost whites? Whites! You can’t do that if you’re a Republican,” Watters exclaimed during an ensemble broadcast, adding that “Men! Hispanics—big time! And so it’s gonna take a while to put the coalition back together, because it was in the heartland.”

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Taking his anxiety online Thursday, the anchor called for an immediate party post-mortem. “Republicans need an AUTOPSY REPORT after the MIDTERMS. The Trump coalition SHATTERED… and the GOP almost LOST WHITE VOTERS. YIKES! If Texas goes BLUE FOREVER, the GOP MAY NEVER WIN AGAIN.”

Party figures echoed the sense of impending doom, with one strategist labeling the results an “earthquake” and a “total and complete sea change,” while a sitting senator described the situation as a “zombie apocalypse” as colleagues contemplated a future beyond current leadership.

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