THE LONG GAME Trumpy Justice, 76, Offers Grim Prediction About His Future The jurist made the dark remark at a right-wing gala. Vincenzo Livieri/Reuters

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has predicted he may serve another 16 years on the bench—provided artificial intelligence does not wipe us all out first.

The 76-year-old conservative justice, who before the Republican Party’s midterm drubbing had been widely expected to retire, made the remarks while accepting the Irving Kristol Award at a gala hosted by the right-wing American Enterprise Institute.

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Reflecting on his lengthy tenure, Alito joked that he had his sights set on climbing the rankings of the Supreme Court’s longest-serving justices.

At 76 and 78, Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas are the oldest on the court. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“If I can hang on for five more years, I will reach 26th place. Ten years, 15th place. And in 16 years, if AI has not killed off humanity, I will have passed every former justice,” he told the audience.

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The quip comes after speculation swirled over whether Alito, who was nominated to the bench by President George W. Bush in November 2005 and is one of the court’s most reliably conservative voices, might retire while President Donald Trump still has the opportunity to nominate his successor.

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Now a retirement seems less likely after Democrats’ midterm victory effectively dashed hopes of Trump securing another conservative Supreme Court appointment, with the incoming Senate majority likely to block any Supreme Court nominee once it takes control in January.

Alito has repeatedly dismissed suggestions that he is preparing to step down.

Last month, he told Bloomberg News that he intended “to stick around through this term.” In August, he offered a similarly blunt response to The Wall Street Journal, saying: “Obviously I’m here for another term.”

He has also made clear his irritation with the persistent speculation, describing retirement rumors as “not pleasant.”

“It’s a reminder of mortality. It’s like, what are those vultures doing up there? They are flying around. But it goes with life tenure,” he said.

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Alito is the second-oldest justice on the Supreme Court, behind fellow conservative Clarence Thomas, 78, who has also repeatedly indicated that he has no intention of retiring.

Beyond his comments about longevity, Alito used the awards ceremony to deliver a stern warning against Democratic proposals to overhaul the Supreme Court, arguing that attempts to change its composition could permanently undermine judicial independence.

The justice has become an outspoken critic of Democrats seeking reforms following a series of landmark conservative rulings.

That includes the 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to abortion, and the court’s rejection of race-conscious college admissions policies.

Trump has appointed 3 justices to the Supreme Court. LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

Alito was among the conservative justices who authored the majority opinion in the ruling that overturned Roe and has frequently emerged as a key judicial ally of Trump’s political and legal agenda.

The Supreme Court has also played a major role in Trump’s expansion of presidential power. In 2024, it granted him broad immunity from prosecution for official acts carried out as president.

Since his return to the White House, the court has also increasingly used its emergency docket to rule on disputes involving his policies, often without full hearings or detailed explanations.

The court’s three liberal justices have all voiced concerns about the growing use of emergency rulings. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has been particularly outspoken, warning that the court’s approach is “problematic.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor has also accused her conservative colleagues of abusing their powers and causing “systemic harm.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor has also accused her conservative colleagues of abusing their powers. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Alito’s latest intervention comes as public confidence in the Supreme Court continues to deteriorate. A September survey by Marquette University Law School found that approval of the court had fallen to 43 percent, with a majority of Americans believing the justices are primarily motivated by politics rather than the law.

Democrats have responded to the court’s increasingly controversial direction by proposing a range of reforms, including expanding the number of justices, imposing term limits, and strengthening ethics requirements.

In a letter seeking support for his bid to become House speaker earlier this month, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called on lawmakers to “clean up the mess at the Supreme Court.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has promised to clean up the Supreme Court. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Alito, however, warned that such efforts could fundamentally alter the institution.

“If that campaign succeeds, the Supreme Court as an institution will be fundamentally changed, and perhaps permanently,” he told hundreds of attendees gathered at Washington’s National Building Museum.

He also questioned whether the judiciary would be able to maintain its independence in the face of growing political pressure.

The Supreme Court, he argued, could soon confront “a structural question of greater magnitude: whether the court will be allowed to continue as an independent tribunal that decides cases based on its understanding of the law, not political pressure.”

Describing the judiciary as the weakest of America’s three branches of government, Alito said its independence ultimately depended on “the sufferance of the other more powerful branches.”

“What may matter most in the end,” he added, “is popular support for an independent judiciary.”

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